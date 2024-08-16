Public Community Workshop on Nuclear Fuel Cycle 

As part of the Department of Energy’s Consent Based Program, North Carolina State University will host a Public Workshop on community consent and the Nuclear Fuel Cycle, aimed at establishing societal consensus. This event is organized in partnership with the Tribal Consent-Based Coalition and Mothers for Nuclear.

The workshop will take place on Saturday, August 24th, from 9:30 AM to 3 PM at the Chicago History Museum, located at 1601 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614. The event is open to the public at no cost, though attendance is limited to the first 50 registrants. Complimentary snacks, beverages, and lunch will be provided to all attendees.

The agenda will feature expert presentations, interactive sessions, and discussions on the issues of nuclear fuel management and the implications for communities that choose to engage with this type of infrastructure. The workshop aims to foster an inclusive conversation, allowing communities to voice their opinions about the future of nuclear fuel and engage with experts on the latest developments in science, technology, and public policy.

Join us in this important dialogue to enhance public understanding and identify pathways forward in this timely national debate.

To secure your spot, please register here.