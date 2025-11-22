In Psalm 27 David declares that “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear?”

The Hebrew word for salvation is “Yeshua.” It is a noun meaning salvation and/or deliverance. It comes from the Hebrew root word “Yasha,” which means to save, to deliver, to rescue or to help. Therefore, when David declares in Psalm 27 that “the Lord is my light and my salvation, whom shall I fear,” his declaration is not about spiritual salvation but physical deliverance and rescue from enemies trying to hurt him. As you read through Psalm 27 it becomes crystal clear that David is asking Yahweh (The Lord) for deliverance, protection and rescue from people who want to do harm to him. He specifically identifies “evildoers,” “adversaries,” “foes,” “armies,” and “wars” waged against him.

This, I believe, is essential to people of the Christian faith. Many people see salvation in a spiritual context only. They see salvation or being “saved” only in terms of sin and being admitted into heaven. However, that’s not what this word meant in its full context. The word salvation is mentioned over 170 times in the Bible. The word saved is mentioned some 100 times in the Bible.

In the New Testament, salvation occurs some 40 times, while in the Old Testament, salvation occurs 116 times. The word salvation is therefore pretty significant in the scriptures. The question is how it is that many, if not most, Christians only see this word in its spiritual context and not as it originally was used in the biblical canon?

The answer is that once the Christian faith moved into Europe under Emperor Constantine, the interpretation shifted from physical help to spiritual, heaven-focused deliverance. Why the shift? The answer is, according to biblical scholar Jerome Ross, who is a professor at the Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University. Dr. Ross says that when you read the Bible, you are reading about people who are dealing with one of five kinds of oppression by empires. They are facing either Egyptian oppression, Babylonian oppression, Persian oppression, Greek oppression, or Roman oppression.

The ancient Hebrews of north-east Africa are recording their fight against oppression from other nations and empires. The Judeo/Christian faith is a faith forged in the flames of people battling physical, economic and political oppression.

When Constantine made Christianity the religion of the Roman Empire, he and his administration realized that they could not accept a faith that targeted them as oppressors; thus, they exported an individualistic-focused, heaven-centered interpretation that shifted the meaning of salvation away from the violent oppression of Rome to a heaven-fixated religion. This is why many churches adopted the belief that you don’t talk about, or preach about, politics or the pernicious policies of an administration, but instead preach and teach about assuring one’s seat in heaven.

Sadly, this is why many people of the Christian faith can go to church and act as if they are in a spiritual bubble that obfuscates the political realities they face Monday through Saturday. And worse yet, this limited interpretation of salvation obscures and occludes many believers from understanding the true mission and ministry of Jesus, whose name in Hebrew is Yeshua, the one who delivers not just spiritually but physically.

The circumscription of the word Salvation prevents followers of Jesus from understanding that the Christ of Calvary came to demonstrate how to resist the imperial empire of Rome and every empire that would oppress them and to use them for the profit of the wealthy. It is time we revisit what David, the prophets and Jesus really meant when they used the word Salvation.

Be Aware, Be authentic and Stay Woke. Uhuru Sassa!!!

The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.” Contact the church by email at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.