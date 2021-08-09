Prostate Cancer Walk, Run, Bike 5K

The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Illinois will host a Walk, Run, Bike 5K to support Prostate Cancer education and awareness on Saturday, August 21.

Registration begins at 7 a.m., and the event begins at 8 a.m. Meet up is at 809 E. 42nd St. Registration is $25. For information, visit Prostate Cancer Awareness 5K Walk/Run/Bike-Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of IL (runsignup.com).

DESCRIPTION

This race is the fourth annual Walk, Run, Bike 5K event sponsored by the Prince Hall Masons in the state of Illinois to bring awareness to and support for Prostate cancer, early detection, treatment options, and on-going research. The race is open to anyone interested in participating in the conversation of Prostate Cancer Awareness or who wants to support those affected by Prostate Cancer. Walk/Run/Bike participants must be 12 years and older. Waiver must be signed. A Prostate roundtable discussion by prominent health care officials will be held immediately following the race. Proceeds raised will be donated to the Chicago Prostate Foundation for research and to provide free screenings.

PLACE

Race begins at Cottage Grove and 42nd Place, running north to 35th and Cottage Grove, turning east toward the beautiful lake front and returning to 42nd Place and Cottage Grove.