Prostate cancer patient to cycle over 11,000 miles to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer

Funds raised for leading national prostate cancer nonprofit ZERO Prostate Cancer

A prostate cancer patient will be cycling over 11,000 miles around the exterior states to raise $500,000 and awareness for prostate cancer while continuing to receive treatment for his own aggressive prostate cancer. Scott Freitag, of Nevis, MN, will be cycling to raise awareness for ZERO Prostate Cancer, the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted, based in Alexandria, VA. This weekend, Freitag will be cycling around the Chicago area, and will be attending ZERO Prostate Cancer’s annual SEABlue Run/Walk event on Sunday, September 17, at Diversey Harbor.

“I am excited to support ZERO with my efforts. My wife, Katy, and I both love how ZERO does mobile testing, supports the newly diagnosed with great education, and supports research,” said Freitag. “I hope over the course of the next year we will impact many men, and maybe save some lives along the way by encouraging earlier diagnostic testing.”

At the age of 54, Freitag was diagnosed with prostate cancer after a recommended prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test from his physician. At the recommendation of his physician, he included exercise as a regular component of his everyday life. While actively receiving treatment for his own diagnosis, Freitag is now getting ready to retire and pursue his next challenge, to cycle around all the exterior states as a fundraiser for prostate cancer and to raise awareness.

“We are incredibly inspired by Scott’s determination and commitment to raising awareness and funds for prostate cancer after his own personal journey with the disease,” said Tracy Cameron, ZERO’s Upper Midwest Chapter Director. “His decision to embark on this remarkable cycling journey reflects his resilience and dedication to making a difference in the lives of those impacted by prostate cancer. Scott’s efforts are a testament to the power of advocacy and the impact that one person can make. We stand behind him wholeheartedly and encourage everyone to support his fundraising efforts as he pedals across the country to raise awareness for this important cause.”

According to the American Cancer Society, 288,300 new cases of prostate cancer are expected to be diagnosed in 2023, and it is the second leading cause of cancer death in men. One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Today, there are more than 3.1 million prostate cancer survivors. If detected early, the relative 5-year survival rate for prostate cancer is nearly 100%. However, that survival rate drops to 32% for advanced or metastatic prostate cancer.

Freitag started his year-long cycling journey on June 26, 2023. To support Scott Freitag in his fundraiser for prostate cancer or to learn more about his prostate cancer experience, please click here.

About ZERO Prostate Cancer:

ZERO Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted. ZERO advances research, provides support, and creates solutions to achieve health equity to meet the most critical needs of our community. From early detection to survivorship, ZERO is the premier resource for prostate cancer patients and their families to access comprehensive support, make meaningful connections, and take action to save lives. Our dedicated national and chapter staff is joined with a growing team of passionate volunteer champions to increase advocacy, awareness, and community engagement to ZERO out prostate cancer. ZERO is recognized with four out of four stars by Charity Navigator and accredited by the Better Business Bureau. ZERO spends more on programs than any other prostate cancer charity, dedicating 85 cents of every dollar to support, education, and research.