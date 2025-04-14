Proposed residential living center with Behavioral Health Care services

6525 Birch Place

A proposal is underway to establish a Residential Living Center at 6525 Birch Place to provide essential assisted living services for individuals with behavioral health needs. This initiative aims to address a growing need for stable housing and structured care for those with mental health conditions or developmental disabilities.

The facility would offer personalized support, including medication management, therapy coordination, and skill-building programs. By providing a safe and structured environment, the center seeks to reduce the risks of homelessness, hospitalization, and legal challenges often faced by individuals with behavioral health conditions.

“This center will not only improve lives but also strengthen the community by alleviating pressure on emergency services and fostering greater independence for residents,” advocates say. The proposed location offers easy access to essential resources, ensuring comprehensive care for those in need.

Community support is crucial for advancing this initiative. For more information or to get involved, contact 219-613-3968