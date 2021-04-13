“Promising Young Woman” offers free virtual screenings to college students across the country in partnership with RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization

The College Screenings will take place on April 15th in coordination with Campus Circle

Focus Features has co-partnered with RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, and Campus Circle to host free screenings for college students of the five-time Academy Award®-nominated film “Promising Young Woman” on April 15, 2021. Focus, RAINN and Campus Circle hope to continue the conversation against sexual assault and violence on college campuses with the film as statistically 13 percent of all students experience sexual assault or rape during their time at school. RAINN created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline (800.656.4673 or online at www.rainn.org) in partnership with more than 1,000 local sexual assault service providers across the country.

Said Heather Drevna, RAINN Vice President of communications: “Sexual violence can affect not only the survivor, but the people and communities around them. “Promising Young Woman” has sparked important conversations about the cultural response to sexual assault, healing, justice, and bystander accountability. We thank Focus Features for making “Promising Young Woman” available to college students, who are at increased risk of sexual violence, to continue this critical dialogue.”

Campus Circle’s publisher, Joy Calisoff says of the film, “Promising Young Woman is a dynamic and unique feminist revenge tale, complete with great characters that will knock you out of your seat.”

From ground-breaking Academy Award®-nominated writer/director/producer Emerald Fennell (“Killing Eve”), “Promising Young Woman” is a bold, new vision that has ignited a debate starring Academy Award® Nominee Carey Mulligan as ‘Cassie;’ a wickedly smart but singularly focused woman, who in order to overcome events from her past, lives a double life by night. Following an unexpected encounter, Cassie is given the chance to right the wrongs of the past. Nominated for five Oscars and six BAFTAs, the film also stars Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Chris Lowell, Molly Shannon, and Connie Britton.

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) is the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization. RAINN created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline (800.656.HOPE, online.rainn.org y rainn.org/es) in partnership with more than 1,000 local sexual assault service providers across the country. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

