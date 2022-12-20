Project SYNCERE Partners with Boeing to Provide Toys for Chicagoland Children

‘Tis the season of giving, and Project SYNCERE is eager to spread some holiday cheer. Thanks to a partnership with Boeing, the organization co-hosted the “Spirit of the Holidays” donation drive benefiting Langston Hughes Elementary School (240 W. 104th St. in Chicago) on Wednesday, December 14 and Beveridge Elementary School (1234 Cleveland St. in Gary, Indiana) Thursday, December 15.

Thanks to donations made by Boeing employees on Giving Tuesday, more than 800 gifts were purchased and distributed to youth by Project SYNCERE and Boeing representatives December 14th and 15th. Boeing organizes the campaign annually as a company-wide effort with the majority of funding coming from its employees. Donations of $25 or more were eligible for a company match.

“This is a great opportunity to bring joy to children, especially during the holidays,” said Bernice Billups, Boeing Global Engagement director.” We are proud to partner with Project SYNCERE to support our Chicagoland communities this holiday season and throughout the year.”

Through Engineering, Project SYNCERE has fulfilled the needs of over 25,000 underserved students since its inception in 2009. The holiday season presents a special opportunity for Project SYNCERE to give back to the students in a different and joyful way.

“We are honored to partner with Boeing as we work tirelessly to connect with students in the communities we serve,” said Jason Coleman Project SYNCERE Executive Director/Co-Founder. “It also presents another opportunity for us to come together and show them how much we care in a meaningful way.”

Beveridge Elementary School is currently in the process of obtaining a state-recognized STEM certification, which makes the connection to Project SYNCERE all the more meaningful.