Project Outreach and Prevention (POP) on Youth Violence 5K Walk/Run for Peace and Community Health Fair at Marquette Park Miller Beach

In conjunction with Vituity Cares Foundation

Dr. Michael McGee, founder of Project Outreach and Prevention (POP) on Youth Violence and Positive Approach to Teen Health (PATH), announced today that the organization will be hosting a 5K Walk/Run for Peace and Community Health Fair on Saturday June 8, 2024 – 8am to 1pm at Marquette Park’s Miller Beach, located at the Indiana Dunes National Park, 860 N. Lake Street, Gary, IN 46403.

Participation will be $25 for adults and $10 for youth, seventeen and under, with registration via: [https://raceroster.com/events/2024/88278/pop-on-violence-5k], where they will advocate to prevent and decrease teen violence, while inspiring optional career choices, of which Vituity Care Foundation specializes in. Participants and attendees will be able to receive, at no cost, health screenings including Blood Pressure, and Glucose testing, as well as information on mental health, violence prevention, vaping, safe gun storage, women & men’s health, summer jobs for teens, and much more. Including a youth talent showcase, and music my DJ KCeaser, who is also a community activist.

In their continued quest to reduce youth violence in the Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland area, POP is collaborating with Vituity Cares Foundation to promote healthy lifestyle choices and positive behavior. Vituity Cares is dedicated to healing the most vulnerable, while fostering future health care leaders. Dr. McGee urges the community to take a stand in reducing gun violence, stating, “Join this movement today. We dream about a new world where children can live a fruitful life with no harm.”

POP has been at the forefront of youth and gun violence prevention since their inception in 2016, producing several annual community events that engage youth such as “Stop the Bleed” techniques that can save a life, especially when time is a critical factor, while waiting for emergency services. They have also held town-hall meetings with politicians and law enforcement and recently held a series of events with the Gary School Districts reaching thousands of youth with their message.

Dr. McGee, MD, is a renowned emergency department, ER physician, the national chair of the National Medical Association’s Council on Violence Prevention, and the founder of Project Outreach and Prevention (POP) on Youth Violence [www.poponviolence.org]. The not-for-profit organization was created to prevent and alleviate Youth Violence, while inspiring healthy lifestyles, positive behaviors, and accessible career opportunities. POP provides outreach services, educational seminars, as well as college and career readiness opportunities. Achieved by encouraging healthy lifestyle choices, by joining with active community partners to create safe, fulfilling and academically enriching environments.