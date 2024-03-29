Project HOOD Hosts Easter Edition of #Everybody Eats Food Drive

Plans to Feed 2,500 Families

Project HOOD is gearing up for the Easter edition of its #Everybody Eats Food Drive, slated to kick off Saturday, March 30, 2024, at 10 a.m. at New Beginnings Church of Chicago, situated at 6620 S. King Drive. In a steadfast commitment to alleviating food insecurity in the community, the organization endeavors to provide nourishment for 2,500 families during this special event.

The #Everybody Eats Food Drive stands as a cornerstone of Project HOOD’s mission to foster opportunities and effect positive change in Chicago’s South Side neighborhoods. With the unwavering support of donors, volunteers, and partners, the initiative aims to ensure that no family goes hungry this Easter.

Pastor Corey Brooks, Founder and CEO of Project HOOD, reflects on the significance of the endeavor: “Easter epitomizes renewal and hope. Through the #Everybody Eats Food Drive, we aspire to offer not only sustenance but also a sense of community and solidarity to those facing hardship. It serves as a poignant reminder that together, we possess the power to surmount challenges and forge a brighter tomorrow for all.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024

Saturday, March 30, 2024 Time: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Location: New Beginnings Church of Chicago, 6620 S. King Drive, Chicago, IL

The community is warmly encouraged to partake in this celebration of compassion and unity. Volunteers are invited to assist with food distribution and share in the festive spirit of the occasion. For individuals keen on volunteering or contributing to the food drive, further information is available on the organization’s website at www.projecthood.org.

Together, let us effect change and ensure that everybody is well-fed this Easter. Join us as we endeavor to uplift and bolster our community.

About Project HOOD:

Project HOOD (Helping Others Obtain Destiny) is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and revitalizing communities in Chicago’s South Side. Through a spectrum of initiatives encompassing education, entrepreneurship, and mentorship, Project HOOD endeavors to tackle the underlying causes of violence and poverty, striving to cultivate a brighter future for all.