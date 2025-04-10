Project H.O.O.D. to Ring the Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange This Friday, April 11, 2025

Project H.O.O.D. (Helping Others Obtain Destiny), a nationally recognized nonprofit driving transformational change in underserved communities, will ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 9:30 AM EST.

The NYSE is honoring Project H.O.O.D. and its founder, Pastor Corey Brooks, for their groundbreaking efforts to reduce violence, eliminate generational poverty, and build economic opportunity—beginning on the South Side of Chicago and expanding nationwide.

Project H.O.O.D. is currently constructing the $45 million Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center (LEOC)—a one-of-a-kind campus designed to serve as a national model for neighborhood transformation through workforce development, education, mental health services, and entrepreneurship.

“This moment at the New York Stock Exchange symbolizes far more than a bell—it’s a call to invest in people, potential, and hope,” said Pastor Corey Brooks. “We’re showing the nation what’s possible when community and capital come together.”

The bell-ringing will be livestreamed globally and will feature remarks by Pastor Brooks and Project H.O.O.D. leadership. Attending guests will include corporate partners, national media, and philanthropic supporters.

About Project H.O.O.D.

Headquartered in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood, Project H.O.O.D. is on a mission to empower individuals and uplift communities through a comprehensive suite of programs focused on personal transformation, economic mobility, and public safety. Learn more at www.projecthood.org.