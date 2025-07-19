Progressive National Baptist Convention, Inc. Announces 64th Annual Session

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Progressive National Baptist Convention, Inc. (PNBC) announces that its 64th Annual Session will be held in Chicago, Illinois, from July 20–24, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place— one of the city’s premier conference venues, located along Chicago’s scenic waterfront.

This highly anticipated gathering will welcome thousands of ministers, church leaders, and community members from across the nation. The Annual Session provides a vital space for spiritual renewal, fellowship, and collaboration among those committed to the PNBC’s enduring mission: faith, justice, and equality.

The 2025 Session will feature a dynamic lineup, including:

• Powerful worship experiences

• Inspiring keynote preachers such as Rev. Dr. Freddie Haynes (Dallas, TX), Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley (Washington, DC), and Rev. Marissa Farrow (Baltimore, MD)

• Engaging workshops and plenaries focused on social justice, community empowerment, and global missions

• A vibrant youth program headlined by gospel sensation Jekalyn Carr. Attendees will gain practical tools and resources to strengthen their ministries and expand their impact in local communities and beyond.

“We are thrilled to bring the PNBC Annual Session to the great city of Chicago,” said Rev. Dr. David Peoples, President of the Progressive National Baptist Convention. “Chicago’s rich history and cultural diversity provide the perfect backdrop for us to reflect, strategize, and move forward in our work of spiritual growth, justice, and service. We anticipate an impactful and transformative experience for all who attend.”

For more information, including registration and event updates, visit www.pnbc.org.

About the Progressive National Baptist Convention, Inc.

Founded in 1961, the Progressive National Baptist Convention, Inc. (PNBC) is a vital network of Christian churches united in the pursuit of social justice, human rights, and community development. PNBC empowers churches, clergy, and communities to live out their faith through action, advocacy, and service.