Professional and retired athletes host fundraiser in support of Gary schools athletics department

The Gary Community School Corporation Athletics Department in collaboration with the West Side High School Alumni Association and Tree of Life will host an inaugural Golf Outing in support of student athletes in the Gary Schools June 11th on the Aberdeen Course in Valparaiso.

This first-ever endeavor, which will feature an impressive line-up of region-born current and retired professional athletes, was birthed as a result of a football camp being hosted by NFL pro and West Side Leadership Academy alum Lonnie Johnson.

“So many of these professional athletes were coming home for Lonnie’s camp until we figured we could extend the weekend and make something even bigger out of it,” said Robert Lee, Athletic Director of the Gary Community School Corporation. “It was an easy sell because they’re all so willing to give back to their community and its youth.”

Johnson’s football camp will take place Saturday, June 12th on the football field of West Side Leadership Academy, which is poised to have new turf installed just in time for the big day.

“The coming together of all of these professional athletes in support of our children is huge,” said Dr. Paige McNulty, Manager of the Gary Community School Corporation. “Our student athletes are sure to be inspired by them and receive a firsthand message that they too can go on to achieve great things.”

Some of the golf outing and camp participants include:

LaTroy Hawkins- Former Minnesota Twins Pitcher – West Side H.S. Alumni

Brandon Moore- Former NFL Player (NY Jets) – West Side H.S. Alumni

Jon’Vea Johnson- Jacksonville Jaguars – West Side Leadership Academy Alumni

Lonnie Johnson- Houston Texans – West Side Leadership Academy Alumni

Antonio Pipkin- Toronto Argonauts (Canadian Football League) Thea Bowman Leadership Academy Alumni

Ryan Neal- Seattle Seahawks – Merrillville High School Alumni

Kawann Short- Carolina Panthers – East Chicago Central Alumni

The community is invited to support the fundraiser by participating in the golf outing, sponsoring a hole or making a donation. Registration is open until all spots are full.

Interested individual golfers and foursome may contact Shaun Butler at 312-259-6387 or purchase tickets on Eventbrite (Key words: 1st Annual West Side Athletics Golf Outing)

The funds raised from the Golf Outing will support the athletic programs of the Gary Community School Corporation.