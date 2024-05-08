Problem-Solving Court Graduations Celebrate 44 Participants in May

May is National Treatment Court Month, recognizing courts around the country which address the root causes of criminal behavior committed by those suffering from mental illness and drug abuse, as well as military veterans who may be having difficulties associated with readjusting to civilian life.

“May is also a time for graduations, and this month the Circuit Court of Cook County is holding six ceremonies for problem-solving courts in Skokie and at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, celebrating a total of 44 participants,” said Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans.

The following ceremonies are being held at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 2650 S. California Ave.

Veterans’ Court, presided over by the Hon. John Fitzgerald Lyke, Jr., Courtroom 208, 2 p.m., May 6, with 9 graduates;

Men’s Mental Health Court, presided over by the Hon. Alfredo Maldonado, Courtroom 704, at 2 p.m., May 9, with 3 graduates and one post-graduate celebration;

Women’s Mental Health Court, presided over by the Hon. Domenica A. Stephenson, Courtroom 700, 2 p.m., May 9, with 4 graduates.

RAP/WRAP Drug Treatment Court, presided over by the Hon. Charles Burns, Courtroom 402, at 1 p.m., May 16, with 18 graduates.

The following ceremonies are being held at the Skokie Courthouse, Second Municipal District, 5600 Old Orchard Road, Skokie:

Veterans’ Court, presided over by the Hon. Michael J. Hood, Courtroom 209, at noon on May 10, with 4 graduates;

Mental Health Court, presided over by the Hon. Sharon Arnold Kanter, Courtroom 208, at noon on May 30, with 5 graduates.

There are about 4,000 treatment courts nationwide. There are 20 problem-solving courts operating in the Circuit Court of Cook County.

“I congratulate all the graduates this month for all their hard work, as well as the judges, probation officers and other court personnel who do so much to help people turn their lives around,” said Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans. “One of our goals as a court is not just to punish, but to move people away from criminal activity and enable them to become productive citizens. The problem-solving courts are a pathway to a better life.”

Problem-solving courts combine intensive judicial supervision and rigorously monitored rehabilitation services and accountability with a team approach to decision-making to help adults with substance use or mental health disorders from becoming repeat offenders.

Problem-solving courts increase public safety and save money by reducing re-arrest and incarceration for many offenders. They also provide social benefits to participants and help them reintegrate back into their communities.

The Problem-solving courts team is led by the judge and includes a prosecutor, defense counsel or public defender, probation officer, clinical case manager, Veterans Justice Outreach or social workers, substance use or mental health treatment providers, resource/treatment coordinator, project manager, law enforcement liaison, and PSC director/coordinator.

The public is welcome to attend graduation ceremonies. The news media should note that some, but not all, graduates sign waivers to allow themselves to be filmed and photographed. Please consult with court communications personnel to see which graduates have given their consent.