Pritzker joins Black clergy to boost turnout

Faith leaders march to polls as early voting expands across ChicagoBy Erick Johnson

With less than two weeks before the November 3 midterm election, Gov. JB Pritzker joined Black clergy members from across the country October 19 for a get-out-the-vote rally at Evening Star Missionary Baptist Church in Bronzeville.

The rally resembled a spirit-filled Sunday worship service, with rousing Bible-based speeches emphasizing voting rights and the political stakes for Black working-class families.

Illinois voters will decide whether to elect Pritzker to a third term. They also will vote in a U.S. Senate race in which Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton is seeking to succeed retiring Sen. Dick Durbin. Chicago voters will elect all 21 members of the Board of Education, following the city’s first partial school board election in 2024.

After the rally, Pritzker and his lieutenant governor running mate, Christian Mitchell, walked to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Center, where residents were casting early ballots.

The gathering came as Democrats sought to mobilize voters in the battle for control of Congress and amid concerns about the cost of living, federal health care and nutrition assistance policies, and voting rights.

Pritzker and the faith leaders urged the largely Black crowd to remain engaged despite political frustration and uncertainty.

“It is time to embrace optimism, imagination and faith. It’s time to believe that things can be better and we can make them so,” Pritzker said.

“I don’t believe we should give in to the dread when our ancestors refused to do that. Remember, we are here to keep hope alive and actualize our dreams. So, I’m inviting all of you to join me in act of hope and march with me to the polls. Let’s march for freedom. Let’s march for equality. Let’s march for the ancestors who brought us to this day; for the people who shed blood for all of our right to vote. My question to all of you, with just 15 days to vote, are you ready for the fight?”

Mitchell connected the march to the church’s longstanding role in civic engagement.

“When someone asks me why our faith leaders are marching to the polls this morning the answer is simple. This is what we do to make the world better for all of God’s children. We march together because this moment demands it.”

“In this season we know our rights and communities are under attack. Just this spring the Supreme Court made it far harder to use the Voting Rights Act to protect the districts that give Black and Latino voters a fair voice.”

Bishop Talbert Swann II of the Church of God in Christ, Massachusetts Greater Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction, criticized the nation’s economic and political climate.

“We’re living in a dangerous moment in American history, a moment when truth is treated like an inconvenience and cruelty is marketed as strength and passion is dismissed as weakness. People who have never missed a meal are making decisions about whether somebody’s else’s children are eating at all. We’re living in a country where billionaires can buy influence but working families can barely buy groceries.”

Terri Hord Owens, general minister and president of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), described voting as a religious responsibility.

“Voting is holy work,” she said. “When the polls are open, you show up. Why? Because it’s holy work. Silence is not an option.”

Early voting expanded October 19 to locations in all 50 Chicago wards. Chicago voters can cast an early ballot at any city early voting site, regardless of their home ward. The ward locations remain open through November 2, ahead of Election Day on November 3.