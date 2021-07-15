Pritzker extends eviction moratorium to August 31

Crusader Staff Report

Governor JB Pritzker has extended the eviction moratorium to August 31, hoping to help renters who qualify under his executive order.

After Crusader press time Wednesday afternoon, Pritzker’s office said he will issue a new executive order on July 23, allowing for eviction filings to resume in Illinois on Aug. 1. However, enforcement of eviction orders against tenants who qualified for the moratorium will not be allowed until after Aug. 31.

“The Governor’s Office has been in close communication with members of the Illinois Supreme Court’s COVID-19 Task Force to ensure an orderly phase out of the eviction moratorium. Through a coordinated approach, we hope to relieve the potential pressure on the court system while also ensuring that tenants and landlords have every opportunity to benefit from the State’s rental assistance programs,” Pritzker’s office said in a news release.

The federal and state eviction moratoriums were set to expire beginning next week. Housing advocates fear a wave of evictions as COVID-19 cases rise in Illinois because of the dangerous Delta variant.

There is especial concern for unvaccinated tenants who live in poor, hard hit neighborhoods, including Englewood and South Shore, which both have some of the lowest vaccination rates among Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods.

With only 34.2 percent of its residents receiving at least one dose, Englewood has the lowest vaccination rates in Chicago. In South Shore, just 36.6 percent of residents have been vaccinated, the third lowest vaccination rate in Chicago.

There are concerns that many of those unvaccinated residents are also behind on their monthly rent and will be among thousands who will have no place to go if they are evicted.

Illinois’ eviction moratorium was set to end next week, Saturday, July 24. The federal moratorium of evictions ends July 31. After that date tenants are on their own and landlords are free to begin eviction proceedings.

Both moratoriums have been extended many times during the pandemic after housing officials across the nation grew concerned that the pandemic would cause a housing crisis as unemployment and layoffs soared.

On June 25, Governor JB Pritzker extended his moratorium on evictions for another 30 days, or until July 24. On June 14, Pritzker announced that evictions filed before March 20, 2020, can move forward under a change to the state’s moratorium. Under Pritzker’s Executive Order, evictions against “Covered Persons” or tenants who do not pose a direct threat to the health and safety of other tenants and the property, were not allowed. That will change in the coming weeks.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul was among two dozen attorneys general across the country to support the federal moratorium that went before the U.S. Supreme Court after opposition from Realtor organizations.

In late June, the U.S. Supreme Court, by a 5-4 vote, upheld the stay, keeping the nationwide eviction moratorium in place, while saying that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has authority to implement the ban. The ruling means the federal moratorium will expire at the end of July.

“This is a massive victory for property rights,” said National Association of Realtors President Charlie Oppler.

“For more than a year, mom-and-pop property owners have been pushed toward financial ruin as they upkeep their properties and pay their taxes and mortgages with no income of their own. With the pandemic waning and the economy improving, it is time to restore the housing sector to its healthy, former function.

“Property owners also deserved this absolute clarity from our federal court system regarding property rights in America to avoid similar financial harm in the future.”

Landlords are eager for the moratoriums to end after more than a year of struggling to maintain buildings and units with little to no money from unemployed tenants. Earlier this year, there were reports that landlords “evicted” tenants through lockouts, which involves changing the locks on the doors when the tenant is not home.

There is concern in Chicago that monthly rents will soar as landlords seek to recoup revenue they lost during the pandemic. That would also decrease the number of affordable housing units for troubled tenants who are looking for alternative places to stay. There is also concern that applying for financial assistance through bureaucratic paperwork would discourage tenants from seeking help.

According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey, an estimated 15 percent of Illinois renters reported they were behind on their payments from May 26 through June 7.

Approximately 21,000 households in Chicago could be evicted from their rental homes once the ban is lifted, according to a forecast released last December by the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing and the Center for Urban Research & Learning at Loyola University.

And a recent survey by the Neighborhood Building Owners Alliance found that Chicago housing providers have not been paid $1 billion in rent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Last month, city officials said about 26,850 Chicagoans who lost their jobs or earned smaller paychecks because of the COVID-19 pandemic applied for $137 million in grants that aimed to prevent a wave of evictions and keep their lights on. The city had only $80 million in the third round of its program that is administered by the Chicago Department of Housing. City officials also said Chicagoans applied for $24.2 million in grants to pay their utility bills.

Nearly 300,000 applicants have sought pandemic rent assistance so far through Illinois, Cook County and Chicago programs, but housing advocates say there is not enough public funds for all struggling renters in Chicago.

The state’s tenant-led rental payment program will stop accepting applications at 11:59 on Sunday, July 18. To apply, go to https://ilrpp.ihda.org.