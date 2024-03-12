Pritzker backs Davis as “special” whose agenda boosts Illinois, nation

PICTURED L-R: Governor JB Pritzker and Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th)

Adding to a slew of diverse supporters, Governor JB Pritzker endorsed Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th), calling him “special because he’s been leading for a long time in the things that really matter…a champion for progress and equity for the working families in his district and for the state of Illinois.”

“His tireless commitment to the plight to lift up Illinoisans who too often have been left out and left behind, too often forgotten, to making sure that the federal government does not forget the people Danny Davis represents,” said Pritzker, is why he endorsed the Congressman for re-election.

Pritzker listed a few of Davis’ legislative accomplishments, such as being one of the architects of the Affordable Care Act, justice reform, helping returning citizens and introducing the Second Chance act delivering more than $1 billion for reentry programs and for championing the Child’s Tax Credit on the federal level.

“Danny Davis will make sure that Illinois’ working families will never be forgotten,” said Pritzker. “His unwavering commitment to defending our individual freedoms has never been more important for our future or the future of this country right now.”

Pritzker said that goes for the fight for a woman’s right to choose, to voting rights, LBGTQ rights, civil rights. “Danny Davis has been a true advocate for the ongoing mission of advancing social justice,” Pritzker stated.

Pritzker made his remarks during a press conference at Manny’s Restaurant, 1141 S. Jefferson, on Friday, March 1, attended by a large, diverse group of elected and retired officials, clergy, and community leaders.

“Now more than ever we need Danny Davis, and elected officials like Danny Davis who have proven that they have the track record of never backing down, that they will fight back against the MAGA extremist’s agenda and who will always put the needs of the constituents first. Danny Davis is that representative, and I am proud to endorse his re-election,” said Pritzker.

In endorsing Davis, Former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White thanked Davis for his service, telling him,” You’re the man.”

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in her endorsement of Davis said Davis has expansive experience having been an alderman, a Cook County Commissioner, a professor, and a health administrator. He has a Ph.D. in healthcare, and “he has been a strong advocate and proponent of our public hospital health system for which I am deeply grateful.”

Michelle Melin-Rogovin, the Streets and Public Improvement Commissioner from Park Forest, said, “Danny Davis is my congressman, and I am very proud to support him. When Congressman Davis says he is going to do something he delivers for Park Forest. He has our vote.”

Reverend John Harrell, pastor of the Proviso MBC and New Hope BC, and president of the Black Men United, said, “We’re supporting Danny Davis because he is a man of integrity. He is a man of great professionalism. We need someone down in Congress who will represent us in the problems, plights, the predicaments of the people who send him there.”

After attending several Seventh Congressional town hall debates and listening to other candidates Harrell said, “I come to the realization that they really don’t have a platform. Everything they said, the Congressman has already done. If you are going to run on Congressman Davis’ platform, then do like the rest of us and support Congressman Davis.”

In endorsing Davis, Congressman Jonathan Jackson (D-1st) said, “Congressman Davis has never forgotten his neighborhood. He understands the city, the county, the state, and the federal government…. This man has seniority. He has sensibility, and he has integrity” including relationships with his colleagues on the Republican side. “He is a man of peace.”

In accepting the endorsements, Davis thanked Pritzker, clergy, elected officials and told supporters, “I am a senior member, number 24 in the House and 7 on the Ways and Means Committee among Democrats. Eight members of that Committee became president,” he said getting a round of laughter and applause.

Bringing home $72 billion for Illinois’ infrastructure, Davis said altogether during his tenure he has brought home $30,500,000.000 to the State of Illinois. “That’s not chump change,” said Davis.

He focused on child welfare, saying he works with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and met with the Internal Revenue Service to figure out ways to get more of their Social Security money into the hands of children who are in foster care “so when they age out and become an adult, they will have a little nest egg.”

With so many serious issues going on like wars, Davis said, “I am so glad that nothing ain’t wrong with my mind. I remember things I used to do when I was 5 and 6 years old.

“We cannot have at this juncture in the history of our country, individuals representing something like a congressional district of 700,000 people unless you know a little bit about what you’re talking about, about what you’re doing, and unless you listen to the people,” Davis stated.