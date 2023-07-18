Press conference at University of Chicago to introduce new Rainbow PUSH Coalition president

Photo caption: Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III

What: Press Conference

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 11:00 a.m.

Where: University of Chicago, David Rubenstein Forum, 1201 E. 60th St., Chicago, IL 60637

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition (RPC), for over 50 years, has been Americas multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international membership organization fighting for social change. RPC was formed by Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. through the merging of two organizations he founded earlier, People United to Serve Humanity (PUSH, 1971) and the Rainbow Coalition (1984). Headquartered in Chicago, IL, with offices in Washington, DC; Atlanta, GA; Detroit, MI; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; New York, NY; and Oakland, CA, we work to make the American Dream a reality for all our citizens, and we advocate for peace and justice around the world. We are dedicated to improving the lives of all people by serving as a voice for the voiceless. “Our mission is to protect, defend, and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields, and to promote peace and justice around the world.” Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. has pivoted from his role as President of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. His commitment to continue the freedom movement and fight for social justice will remain unwavering as he transitions to the next chapter of his extraordinary work. There will be a press conference at the University of Chicago, David Rubenstein Forum Today/Tuesday 7/18/23 at 11:00 a.m. formally introducing the new President of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, with comments from the President Emeritus, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. Immediately following the press conference at 12:30 p.m., the RPC Clergy Luncheon will take place, with keynote speaker, Mayor of the City of Chicago, Brandon Johnson.

RPC advances the democratic principles of civic virtue and human rights in order to improve life opportunities for those who have been marginalized. We accomplish this through the effective use of grassroots advocacy, issue orientation, and connections between the greater community and the disenfranchised.”