Presiding Elder Emeritus Carrell K. Cargle Sr. celebrates 93rd birthday

Photo caption: TWO LONGTIME FRIENDS Rev. Jerry Protho (left) and author Georgette Rias-Baker (center) join Rev. Carrel K. Cargle Sr. for a picture at Cargle’s 93rd birthday celebration. The well-attended event was held July 8, 2023, at the Clarendale of Schererville in Schererville, Indiana.

It was such an auspicious occasion when friends, neighbors and family gathered together at the Clarendale Center to celebrate the 93 years of life for the Presiding Elder Emeritus Carrell K. Cargle, Sr. The event, coordinated by Mrs. Faye Barnes and Cynthia Alexander Ogele, found more than 100 people coming together to celebrate the life of Rev. Cargle and to wish him well. In his own words:

He proclaimed: “I shall never forget what God and the people have done for me as I celebrate my 93rd Birthday.”

The Rev. Carrell K. Cargle, Sr., Presiding Elder Emeritus of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, has developed ministries to reach the needs of the people in local churches and communities. His upbringing in a Christian-centered home has kept him grounded in his faith, love, and compassion for others. He has pastored C.M.E. churches in St. Joseph, MO, Springfield, OH, Gary, IN, Dixmoor, IL and Chicago, IL. His longest tenure was spent at Israel Metropolitan C.M.E., Gary, IN, from 1967- 1987. He blessed many people during this time.

Rev. Cargle is a past President of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, Past President of the Presiding Elders of the C.M.E. church, Past President of the Gary Police Civil Service Commission, Past President of the Interfaith Clergy Council, Past Vice-President of the Lake Area United Way, Coordinator for the Gary and Northwest One Church One School (OCOS) Organization, National Vice President of OCOS, Founder of the Empowerment Conference of Gary and Northwest Indiana and a member of CKC and Associates Human Interaction Consultancy.

Rev. Cargle is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He graduated from Alabama State University and the Hamma School of Theology of Wittenburg University. He received his Doctor of Divinity from Indiana Christian Bible College.

He is the recipient of numerous awards for service to the Greater Gary Community, the State of Indiana and the United States of America. He has blessed many people during his tenure as a Pastor, a Mentor, a Presiding Elder, and most of all a friend!

It was apparent by the remarks made that Carrell K. Cargle, Sr., is valued, appreciated and loved.