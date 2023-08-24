President Kari K. Steele of MWRD to host comprehensive town hall meeting

WHO: President Kari K. Steele, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD)

WHAT: TOWN HALL COMMUNITY MEETING ON MWRD OPERATIONS AND COMMUNITY SERVICES

WHEN: Sunday, August 27

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Trinity United Church of Christ

400 W. 95th Street

Chicago, IL 60628

MWRD President Kari K. Steele is hosting a Town Hall Community Meeting on MWRD Operations and Community Services. The Office of the President, MWRD Commissioners and staff provide community services year-round. The purpose of the Town Hall Community Meeting is to remain accessible to the community, provide facts about services exclusively provided by the MWRD and to share related resources.

The Town Hall meeting will include speakers from various MWRD Departments, MWRD literature such as: Understanding Your Sewers, literature for young students, NO WIPES DOWN PIPES, MWRD Career Opportunities, MWRD Internship Program, Understanding the Difference Between MWRD and the Chicago Department of Water Management, Overflow Action Days (OAD), MWRD New OAD Text Alerts, MWRD Tours, Stormwater Management Programs, Community Partnership Opportunities, a free Rain Barrel Raffle and much more!

This event is FREE and Open to the Public. NO RSVP required.

Established in 1889, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) is an award-winning, special purpose government agency responsible for wastewater treatment and stormwater management in Cook County, Illinois. Learn more at mwrd.org. For more information about MWRD President Kari K. Steele, call 312-751-5694.