President Biden steps down, endorses Vice President Kamala Harris for Democratic nomination

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala D. Harris

In a monumental and emotionally charged decision, President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the Democratic presidential race on Sunday, July 21, 2024, passing the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris. This unprecedented move has set the stage for a historic campaign as Harris seeks the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Biden’s Decision to Withdraw

President Biden’s decision comes after a period of intense reflection and challenging circumstances. After contracting COVID-19 and spending days in isolation at his Delaware beach house, Biden observed waning support from key Democratic figures who had championed his ascent to power just four years ago. Biden’s journey to this decision is marked by a contrast with former President Donald Trump, who staunchly contested his election loss in 2020. Biden’s move to step down, motivated by the national interest, starkly opposes Trump’s refusal to concede.

In a heartfelt letter posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Biden expressed his deep honor in serving as President and acknowledged that stepping down was in the best interest of both his party and the nation. He emphasized his intention to focus on fulfilling his presidential duties for the remainder of his term, highlighting his commitment to the country’s well-being.

Challenges Faced by Biden

Biden’s campaign struggled significantly during the recent debates against Trump, where his performance raised concerns about his age and capability. The president’s faltering responses and visible exhaustion during the debates exacerbated these concerns. Additionally, Biden’s efforts to revitalize his campaign through media appearances and interviews only amplified the worries surrounding his candidacy.

Despite Biden’s impressive legislative achievements, such as the $1.9 trillion economic rescue package, the Inflation Reduction Act, and significant infrastructure investments, the administration’s battle against inflation and rising living costs overshadowed these successes. These economic challenges provided Trump with a platform to criticize Biden’s leadership, further complicating his reelection bid.

Endorsement of Kamala Harris

Following his decision to withdraw, Biden swiftly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination. Harris’s bid for the presidency has garnered overwhelming support from a broad coalition within the Democratic Party. Governors, lawmakers, influential labor groups, and advocacy organizations have rallied behind her candidacy, signaling a united front against the Republican challenge.

Vice President Kamala Harris

In her first day as a candidate, Harris’s campaign raised a record-breaking $81 million, underscoring the enthusiasm and support for her leadership. Key endorsements from prominent figures, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have solidified her position as the party’s standard-bearer. Harris’s extensive background as a district attorney, Attorney General of California, and U.S. Senator positions her as a formidable candidate with a proven track record of fighting for justice and equality.

Harris’s Vision and Campaign

Vice President Harris has made it clear that she intends to earn and win the Democratic nomination on her own merit, despite Biden’s endorsement. In her address to campaign staff, Harris outlined her vision for the future, emphasizing her commitment to tackling pressing issues such as women’s rights, gun violence, voting rights, and environmental justice. Drawing from her experience in law enforcement, Harris pledged to confront the challenges posed by Trump’s return to the political arena head-on.

Harris’s campaign has also emphasized the significance of diverse representation and coalition-building, drawing on her own history and the legacy of her parents, who were active in the civil rights movement. As a trailblazer who has broken numerous barriers, Harris’s candidacy represents a continuation of her lifelong commitment to fighting for the rights and freedoms of all Americans.

Unifying the Democratic Party

The endorsement of Harris by a wide array of Democratic leaders, from moderate governors to progressive senators, highlights the party’s unified support for her candidacy. Prominent figures, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, have thrown their weight behind Harris, underscoring the party’s collective effort to present a strong and united front.

As Harris prepares for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the momentum behind her campaign continues to grow. The endorsements from key Democratic senators, House members, and influential political groups signal a consolidated effort to rally behind Harris as the party’s nominee. This wave of support, coupled with the enthusiastic response from grassroots donors, positions Harris as a formidable contender in the upcoming election.

Governor JB Pritzker’s Endorsement

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has also endorsed Harris, emphasizing her qualifications and readiness to lead. “I am proud to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. She has proven, at every point in her career, that she possesses the skills, strength, and character to lead this country and the vision to better the lives of all Americans. From protecting women’s rights to defending American workers and strengthening the middle class, Vice President Harris is a champion of the American values we hold dear. She represents our Party’s best chance to defeat Donald Trump in November, and I will work my heart out to help her do that.”

Governor Pritzker highlighted the importance of defeating Donald Trump and his allies, calling them unfit for office. He reflected on his conversations with Harris and other Democratic leaders, emphasizing the need for thoughtful decision-making and unity within the party. “Vice President Harris is the most qualified and capable person to be President. I also think it’s past time we shatter that highest and hardest of glass ceilings and finally elect a woman as President of the United States.”

Illinois House Speaker’s Support

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch voiced his support for Harris, highlighting the significance of her candidacy in uniting and inspiring the nation. “Throughout our history, strong women have built movements that united us, inspired change when we needed it most and called on our nation to continually pursue a truer vision of our founding principles. Kamala Harris has stepped up to continue this work, and I am so proud to offer her my full support. Democrats see the challenges our country faces, and we choose Kamala Harris to lead us forward.”

Welch emphasized Harris’s dedication to justice and her ability to stand up to those who disregard the law. “We choose Kamala Harris because we know that someone who has dedicated her career to justice is the right choice to stand up to a man who believes the law does not apply to him. We choose Kamala Harris because a champion for women and families is the right choice to hold the architect of the Dobbs decision accountable. We choose Kamala Harris because someone who embodies the power of unity is the right choice to defeat a demagogue who divides people to pursue his own power.”

In a powerful statement, Welch concluded, “There is no greater celebration of Black excellence than nominating Kamala Harris to lead our party forward. This November, we choose unity. We choose democracy, justice, and the rule of law. We choose women’s rights, voting rights, and civil rights. And that is why we choose Kamala Harris to serve as President of the United States.”

Carol Moseley Braun’s Perspective

Former Senator and Ambassador Carol Moseley Braun shared her deep admiration for both President Biden and Vice President Harris. “I am grateful for the leadership of President Joe Biden, we are a better country because of him. In 1998, then-Senator Joe Biden was one of the first people to reach out to me when I was elected to the US Senate. That began a strong bond and a deep friendship. I know the strength of his character and commitment to our country. His political career is a testament to his servant leadership, which produces results for everyone. Sunday, he made a decision to place his country first.”

Braun highlighted her shared experiences with Harris, particularly their time as the only Black women in the US Senate. “Vice President Kamala Harris and I shared a unique set of life experiences. During each of our time in the US Senate, we were the only Black women in the Chamber. That experience enriched and enhanced her leadership skills and prepared her to serve as Vice President. She is now ready to lead our country.”

Braun emphasized the readiness and capability of Harris to lead the nation. “As a Black woman, I understand the power of our sisters. We take on problems head-on and create solutions. During the last weeks, many of us have been discussing the future of the US. We have stood by the President, and now we are ready to stand up for the next President (and first woman) of the United States.”

Alderman Pat Dowell’s Endorsement

Alderman Pat Dowell expressed her support for Harris and praised President Biden’s leadership. “President Biden fights hard for our country. His vision is producing massive improvements to our infrastructure. Our unemployment rate is the lowest in history, support for small businesses has expanded, and job growth has been unprecedented. Every day, he is fighting for women’s rights, including protecting our reproductive health. True leadership is about making difficult decisions—President Biden makes choices based on what is best for our country.”

Dowell highlighted her commitment to supporting Harris. “As a delegate to the Democratic National Convention, my vote is pledged to President Biden. On Sunday, he announced his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as our party’s presidential nominee. I am proud to join him and endorse Harris for president. Now, we must redouble our efforts to defeat the Republican Nominee and elect Kamala Harris as our next President of the United States.”

AFSCME’s President Lee Saunders’ Statement

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) President Lee Saunders released the following statement following the news that President Joe Biden is withdrawing from the presidential race:

“Joe Biden is a statesman and a patriot. Throughout his years in the White House and for decades before that, he has always gone to bat for working people, always putting our concerns and priorities first. “History will judge the Biden-Harris administration as a resounding success — rebuilding the economy from the wreckage of the pandemic, making historic investments in infrastructure, making health care and prescription drugs more affordable, and sending hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid so communities nationwide could continue providing essential public services. “For his steady leadership, for his dignity and character, for his unwavering belief that unions and working-class people are the engine of our economy, we thank him and wish him the very best. “Patriotism, sacrifice and service — these are the values that AFSCME members live by. And they are the values that have defined President Biden’s leadership, that make our country and its democracy strong. “At AFSCME, we will fight to protect and build on President Biden’s legacy. We will do everything possible over the next three and a half months to ensure the next president shares our vision of an economy powered by working people and an America united around our common humanity.”

