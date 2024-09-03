President Biden honors three Chicago legends with Lifetime Award



Over 200 gathered to celebrate three living legends as they received the 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. The living legends were honored at the Swissotel Chicago on the prestigious 42nd floor in the Élevé Suite with President Joe Biden’s “Lifetime Achievement Award.” They were Chicago’s top comedian, Damon Williams; music legend, George Daniels; and Village of Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin. The event was coordinated by Calvin Jordan, Rich Township Democratic Committeeman; Sean Howard, CEO of STH Media LLC; Robert Fox, RUSH Solutions; and Cliff Taylor of Insure Source. Stephanie D. Coleman, 16th Ward Alderwoman and Chairman of the Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus, presented the award to George Daniels. (Photos by Carolyn Palmer)