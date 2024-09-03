Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group
Search

President Biden honors three Chicago legends with Lifetime Award


Over 200 gathered to celebrate three living legends as they received the 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. The living legends were honored at the Swissotel Chicago on the prestigious 42nd floor in the Élevé Suite with President Joe Biden’s “Lifetime Achievement Award.”  They were Chicago’s top comedian, Damon Williams; music legend, George Daniels; and Village of Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin.  The event was coordinated by Calvin Jordan, Rich Township Democratic Committeeman; Sean Howard, CEO of STH Media LLC; Robert Fox, RUSH Solutions; and Cliff Taylor of Insure Source.  Stephanie D. Coleman, 16th Ward Alderwoman and Chairman of the Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus, presented the award to George Daniels.  (Photos by Carolyn Palmer)

20240819 234013
20240819 234110
BN6A9949
20240819 2333341
20240820 005322
BN6A9947
BN6A9935

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top