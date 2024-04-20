Presbyterian Women at Sixth Grace Presbyterian Church announce Women’s Day Program

The Presbyterian Women of Sixth Grace Presbyterian Church extend an open invita­tion to the public to join them for their upcoming Women’s Day program themed “Godly Women Eliminating Violence.” The featured guest speaker for the event is Elizabeth Gerald, an esteemed activist, motiva­tional speaker, and the founder and CEO of the Marcie Jones Gerald Foundation.

Established in memory of Eliz­abeth Gerald’s daughter, Mar­cie, who tragically lost her life to suicide following a brutal sex­ual assault, the Marcie Jones Gerald Foundation stands as a beacon of hope and support for those affected by similar cir­cumstances. Through awareness campaigns addressing child­hood suicide and initiatives providing vital resources such as therapy referrals, housing as­sistance for domestic violence victims, and aid for homeless families, the foundation strives to make a positive impact on the community.

The Women’s Day program is scheduled to commence at 11:00 a.m. this Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Sixth Grace Pres­byterian Church located at 600 East 35th Street in Chicago.

Presiding over the event will be the Presbyterian Women Mod­erators, including Elder Barbara J. Baker, Elder Helen Evans, and Dr. Rev. Michael G. Sykes, the Pastor of Sixth Grace Presbyte­rian Church. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the speaker during a meet and greet session immediately fol­lowing the services in the Reg­ister Hall. For further details, interested individuals can contact the church office at (312) 225-5300 or visit Sixth Grace Presbyterian Church online