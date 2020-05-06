Prepare for life after the pandemic

By Wanda “Sistah Soldier” Petty, President & CEO

We are in difficult times, and there is no room for passiveness. It’s time for the leader in you to show up and rescue yourself from unpreparedness! As service members, we know what it’s like to stand up and take charge when we’re needed or called to perform. Well this is the time, and you have to call yourself forward. We’re in an economy that’s not the same as it was two months ago.

Jobs are lost, and so is the ability to make money in traditional ways. So, it is time for us to get creative. The things that we’ve been working hard for are at stake. We must stand up in our authenticity (whatever, that may look like). It is a time when we have to find out what works for us as individuals, and an opportunity to create the lives we want.

The playing field is wide open.

But you can’t sit around having a pity-party. You must be intentional.

If you’ve been staying abreast of the news, you have since discovered that Americans have recently lost roughly 195 million jobs, and the unemployment system has failed to accompany the millions of requests for compensation. Sadly, due to the circumstances, many of these jobs will not be returning.

Restaurants closed, car dealerships are providing unique payment options (basically pay when you can type of deals), and department stores have furloughed employees. The staffing industry reports that at least 20 percent of CFOs state they are already under pressure to manage costs tightly and are sensing the opportunity and benefits of having a remote workforce.

Those who are striving utilize their ability to think outside of the box; they’re implementing and adjusting their business idea for online usage.

What type of service can you provide? What level of knowledge are you always sharing with others? Could that be one of your gifts? Perhaps one that you can package and offer to someone remotely?

Consider becoming an independent contractor and working remotely. As an independent contractor, you’ll provide your skillset to employers under remote working conditions. However, you call the shots. Being a contractor takes preparation, but you can have your business in operation within 3-5 weeks and be ready when the requests begin to flow.

Not sure about contracting? Don’t sell yourself short by lining up for the shelters yet! These days, if you have a cell phone, a social media account, and a Paypal account, you can start a business.

It’s not that difficult. Yes, there will be a learning curve, but we all have to start somewhere. Just start. The longer you wait, the longer the internet will be flooded with others who offer the same thing. Then, it may become difficult to find your services.

I feel there’s no better time for the “real you to show up” because now we get to see the authentic you, the “passionate” you, the side that you have been too afraid to reveal to others.

Now, because you are in a corner, you must choose to sink or swim. Because I know you, you will decide to swim. I’m betting you will. Your survival skills will kick in, and you will do what is necessary despite what it looks like because that is who we are.

I intend to push you to be more and do more of what God has been asking you to do for a very long time. Start utilizing your time wisely, create a plan, seek a mentor, and make it happen.

Get out there and share your gifts with the world.

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational leader who helps veterans, women, and minorities step into the call of God for their lives using their creative skills. She’s the CEO, host, and executive producer of the SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and the executive recruiter for SHE MediaTech™.