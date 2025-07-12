PrEP and Wellness Empowerment event at South Side Help Center

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As healthcare services in Black and Brown Communities are being cut, community-based organizations collaborate to extend support

South Side Help Center is collaborating with multiple other healthcare providers to provide free screenings, prevention education and materials, food and fun for the community.

WHERE:

South Side Help Center

10420 South Halsted, Chicago, IL. 60628

WHEN:

Saturday, July 19, 2025

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

WHAT: Free Entry, Refreshments, Raffle, and Multiple Healthcare Services including:

HIV, Syphilis and PrEP Screening

Diaper Giveaway

Health Jeopardy Game

Wellness Giveaways and Gift Bags

WHO:

Healthcare providers from South Side Help Center/AIDS Healthcare Foundation, University of Chicago Medicine, Access Health Network, Care Access

WHY:

According to Illinois Department of Public Health reports, Black women continue to be among those at the highest risk for sexually transmitted diseases.

PLEASE RSVP TO:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeExEFja79wYapBVeA3BzrTjUCgaww42siAgPya_grMrAbi-w/viewform?usp=dialog

ABOUT SOUTH SIDE HELP CENTER

South Side Help Center has been serving Chicago’s South Side for thirty-eight years. It is purposed to help people of all ages embrace positive, healthy alternatives, enabling them to lead productive lives. Its programs and services have evolved from those specifically dedicated to HIV/AIDS education and youth violence prevention, to include a myriad of foundational to advanced programs, methodologies, and advocacy to better serve the needs of its clients and the community.

In March 2015, under the leadership of its current executive director, Vanessa Smith (daughter of Founder, Betty Smith), the agency became an affiliate of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, and enlarged its capacity to serve.

Please visit www.southsidehelp.org or

www.facebook.com/SouthSideHelpCenter and Twitter @southsidehelp and Instagram: @southsidehelp

