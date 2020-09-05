Premier Urgent Care & OCC-Health Center and P.O.P. on Youth Violence Partner to host COVID-19 Awareness Event

Free Curbside Testing; Mask-on, Violence Out Challenge Winners Announced

Premier Urgent Care & OCC Health Center and P.O.P. on Youth Violence are partnering to present free COVID-19 curbside testing on Saturday September 5th from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 1301 E. 47th Street, Bldg. #2. Prior to the testing, a press conference will be held at 9:00 a.m. sharp to emphasize the importance of minorities on the south side of Chicago and other cities getting tested.

“As we enter winter and flu season, we expect a resurgence in cases as people are more confined to indoors,” said Dr. Michael McGee, CEO of Premier Urgent Care. “We must continue to raise awareness about the importance of people highest at risk as well as asymptomatic adults and children to still get tested.”

Two of the scheduled press conference speakers are Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Congresswoman Robin Kelly who will discuss the importance of African Americans participating in clinical trials for COVID-19 treatments. Other invited attendees include Alderwoman Sophia King, Former Chicago Bears/Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Greg Primus and Atty. Mel Flowers, President of Chicago Kappa Alumni. Showtime’s “The CHI” Actors Shamon Brown, Jr. and Michael Epps will be in attendance as well.

P.O.P. on Youth Violence, an organization designed to engage youth in positive activities to reduce their involvement in violent acts, and 100 Black Men Chicago, have been hosting a series of “Mask On, Violence Out Challenges” since the start of the pandemic. Students were encouraged to submit TikTok videos showcasing them wearing masks to decrease the spread of COVID in youth as well as videos highlighting spoken word focused on violence prevention. Several of the contest winners will speak and perform at the press conference. Phase 2 – 5 of this challenge will also be announced where groups of students and schools in multiple cities will be competing for cash prizes to advocate for youth wearing masks and preventing violence in their communities.

P.O.P. on Youth Violence and 100 Black Men of America, Inc. have partnered with two awesome young actors from Showtime’s The CHI, Michael (Jake) Epps and Shamon (Papa) Brown, Jr. They will serve as ambassadors in order to motivate youth in middle and high schools all over the country.

“It is imperative that we keep the youth engaged by providing them role models their ages who can motivate them to become critical pieces to the puzzle,” added McGee. “The youth have a strong voice and can influence each other and their peers to mask up, as well as, stop the violence which includes bullying, fighting, cyberbullying which sometimes lead to gun violence. Papa (Mask On) and Jake (Violence Out) are two young influential actors who are well known and will help assist our national campaign.”

As for the COVID-19 curbside testing, there are a total of 200 tests available, so pre-registration is encouraged by calling 773-891-2890. It is MANDATORY that attendees wear a mask or face covering, and testing will be done safely in the parking lot.

Be sure to follow the P.O.P. on Youth Violence Facebook page and Instagram page. For more contest details, visit www.poponviolence.org.