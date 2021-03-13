Preckwinkle announces rental assistance program for suburban Cook County residents

By Julian Crews, WGN

Some renters and landlords who are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic will get some major financial assistance.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says despite all the progress with dropping infection rates and growing vaccination supplies, COVID-19 has done its damage.

But now there’s help for struggling suburban Cook County renters.

“This is a $73 million program which will help residents keep their homes and provide some stability during this time of uncertainty,“ Preckwinkle announced.

The new rental assistance will also benefit landlords, many facing their own financial crisis.

“These are mom and pop landlords who may be coping with their own unemployment and are struggling to pay their mortgage utility bills maintenance cost and property taxes and now fear of potentially losing their properties,” said Xochitl Flores with the Cook County Bureau of Economic Development.

Applications are already available on the county’s website.

The emergency rental assistance program, as it’s being called, is fully-funded with federal coronavirus relief dollars.

This article originally appeared on WGN.