Precious Brady-Davis was sworn in as MWRD Commissioner 

On December 3, 2024, Precious Brady-Davis was officially sworn in as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) during a formal installation ceremony. This historic moment solidifies her as the first Black transgender woman elected to public office in Cook County.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias introduced Commissioner Brady-Davis, while Justice Joy V. Cunningham of the Illinois Supreme Court formally swore her into office. The ceremony marked the beginning of the Commissioner’s unexpired two-year term, where she will prioritize safeguarding water resources, advancing sustainable practices, and advocating for marginalized communities.

“Today is a celebration of possibility, resilience, and hope for a more just and equitable future,” said Commissioner Precious Brady-Davis. “This is more than a personal milestone—it is a victory for those who have been excluded for far too long. While I am honored to be the first Black transgender woman elected in Cook County, I will work tirelessly to ensure I am not the last. I am committed to fighting for clean water, sustainable communities, and equity for all people, ensuring that every resident of Cook County feels seen, valued, and protected.”

Appointed to MWRD by Governor JB Pritzker in July 2023, Commissioner Brady-Davis’ appointment marks a significant step forward in the ongoing pursuit of diversity and representation in public service, and with a robust background in social justice, environmental advocacy, and nonprofit leadership, Commissioner Brady-Davis brings a wealth of experience and deep commitment to her role at MWRD. Her priorities include safeguarding Lake Michigan, implementing flood prevention measures, and championing green infrastructure projects to address climate change and protect vulnerable communities.

Commissioner Brady-Davis is also a nationally recognized social justice advocate, environmentalist, and author of the acclaimed memoir, I Have Always Been Me. Her leadership represents a bold vision for justice, inclusion, and sustainability that is reshaping public service in Cook County and beyond.