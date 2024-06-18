PowerHouse Chicago Church is inviting First Responders to come out for special prayer – Tonight

Prayer and Anointing

Expecting Members of Police, Fire Department, Paramedics

And Other 1st Responders/On and Off Duty

In its ongoing mission of helping people to become “10X’s Better,” The PowerHouse Chicago, under the leadership of its founder, Archbishop William Hudson III, is inviting first responders, including members of the Chicago Police Department, Fire Department and 911 Emergency Response both on-duty and off-duty, and other First Responders, including paramedics, detention officers, county jailers, and emergency medical service employees to a special prayer service for all City of Chicago First Responders. Seating for more than 300 attendees is prepared, and additional standing room for up to 200 more as attendance at last Tuesday’s outdoor blessing was more than 500 people.

When: Tuesday, June 18, 2024; 7:00PM – 8:30PM

Where: PowerHouse Chicago, 944 West 103rd Street, Chicago, IL 60643

“We are inviting first responders, and their families, of all cultures from across the entire city of Chicago as we pray for their protection – mind, body and spirit, and to be lead by God in all their decisions and actions” said Archbishop Hudson. “We appreciate their support. We also appreciate that our membership and community partners continue in helping to spread the word,” Archbishop Hudson continued.

ABOUT THE POWERHOUSE CHICAGO

The Powerhouse Chicago, uses prayer, praise, preaching, and the prophetic to usher people into the Presence of God, empowering them for a life that is ten times better!

The mission of The Powerhouse Chicago is to build people, leaders, and churches through the preaching and teaching of the Word of God; strategically building them through training, educational advancement, economic development, community engagement, and social revitalization. Founded in the Englewood community in 1990, by Archbishop William Hudson, who became a licensed minister at the age of 12, the PowerHouse Chicago is a growing ministry of more than 2,500 people, now in the heart of the Washington Heights/Roseland area. The ministry also recently purchased a church, school and multi-unit/office property in Posen, Illinois and will be having worship there also as well beginning Fall of 2024.

Archbishop Hudson also is the presiding prelate of Pilgrim Assemblies International. For additional information on the ministry, visit www.ThePowerHouseChicago.org or Facebook.com/thepowerhousechicago.

LIVESTREAM OF THE GATHERING WILL BE ON POWERHOUSE FACEBOOK PAGE.

# # # #