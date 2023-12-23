Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Powerball rolls into Christmas weekend with a $620 million jackpot

The Powerball jackpot continues to soar, giving Illinois Lottery players another chance to unwrap a multi-million dollar present this weekend.

The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing is now an estimated $620 million.

The jackpot has been steadily climbing since it was last won in October, when a single player in California won the $1.765 billion prize, the second largest in the game’s history.

So far, five Powerball jackpots have been won this year:

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store – or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that lottery games are not for kids — never give a lottery ticket to a minor. For more information on how to play lottery games responsibly, please visit the Responsible Gaming page on the Illinois Lottery website.

About the Illinois Lottery:
Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

