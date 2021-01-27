Powerball® Makes More Illinois Millionaires

Saturday’s Draw Brings $3 Million More In Prizes to Local Players
The $23.2 million Powerball jackpot was hit on Saturday night bringing back-to-back Powerball jackpots wins in the January 20 and January 23 drawings, with this most recent draw also making a few more millionaires in Illinois.
One Powerball player’s millionaire moment was winning a $2 million prize and another player celebrated a $1 million prize.
The $2 million winning ticket was sold at Hucks gas station at 2801 Lindbergh Blvd. in Springfield. The $1 million dollar winning ticket was sold at Taylorville Food Center at 500 W. Market St. in Taylorville.
January has been filled with millionaire-making moments for Powerball and Mega Millions® players across Illinois. In total, seven players across the State have won prizes of $1 million dollars or more playing these games.
|Game
|Prize Amount
|City
|Winning Retailer
|Mega Millions
|$1 million
|Chicago
|7-Eleven
2341 W. Belmont
|Powerball
|$1 million
|Marion
|Circle K
1300 N. Carbon St.
|Mega Millions
|$1 million
|Elk Grove Village
|Lively Liquor
1170 E. Higgins Rd.
|Powerball
|$1 million
|Chicago
|Amoco
1200 W. Belmont
|Powerball
|$1 million
|Sterling
|Shell
2404 E. Lincolnway
|Powerball
|$2 million
|Springfield
|Hucks
2801 W. Market St.
|Powerball
|$1 million
|Taylorville
|Taylorville Food Center
500 W. Market St.
Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1. The game is played every Wednesday and Saturday night at 9:59 p.m. CT. Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Multiplier for an additional $1. The game is played every Friday and Tuesday night at 10 p.m. CT.
