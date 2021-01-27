Powerball® Makes More Illinois Millionaires

Saturday’s Draw Brings $3 Million More In Prizes to Local Players

The $23.2 million Powerball jackpot was hit on Saturday night bringing back-to-back Powerball jackpots wins in the January 20 and January 23 drawings, with this most recent draw also making a few more millionaires in Illinois.

One Powerball player’s millionaire moment was winning a $2 million prize and another player celebrated a $1 million prize.

The $2 million winning ticket was sold at Hucks gas station at 2801 Lindbergh Blvd. in Springfield. The $1 million dollar winning ticket was sold at Taylorville Food Center at 500 W. Market St. in Taylorville.

January has been filled with millionaire-making moments for Powerball and Mega Millions® players across Illinois. In total, seven players across the State have won prizes of $1 million dollars or more playing these games.

Game Prize Amount City Winning Retailer Mega Millions $1 million Chicago 7-Eleven 2341 W. Belmont Powerball $1 million Marion Circle K 1300 N. Carbon St. Mega Millions $1 million Elk Grove Village Lively Liquor 1170 E. Higgins Rd. Powerball $1 million Chicago Amoco 1200 W. Belmont Powerball $1 million Sterling Shell 2404 E. Lincolnway Powerball $2 million Springfield Hucks 2801 W. Market St. Powerball $1 million Taylorville Taylorville Food Center 500 W. Market St.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1. The game is played every Wednesday and Saturday night at 9:59 p.m. CT. Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Multiplier for an additional $1. The game is played every Friday and Tuesday night at 10 p.m. CT.