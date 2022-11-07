Powerball jackpot rockets to record $1.9 billion

The Powerball jackpot has officially set another new world record. Tonight’s top prize now stands at a mind-blowing $1.9 billion.

There has never been a jackpot this big, meaning tonight’s draw is making history as the largest lottery jackpot of all time.

Although no one matched all six numbers drawn to win the historic jackpot on Saturday, eight Illinois Lottery players will be jumping for joy after winning six and five figure prizes.

Three lucky players matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $150,000 each. Five players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.

Nearly 400,000 other prizes, ranging from $150,000 to $4, were won in Saturday’s Powerball drawing in Illinois.

Every single Powerball win is also a win for the retailers selling the winning tickets, as the retailers receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

The current Powerball run began on August 4, and in that time more than 1.6 million winning tickets have been sold and over $15 million in prizes have been won by Illinois players.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

For Illinois residents who want to be part of this historic draw, there are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, so lottery players can conveniently pick up a Powerball ticket at their local store – or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

The Illinois Lottery reminds all players that Powerball is a game of chance. Knowing the rules and odds of the games you play is an important part of responsible gaming. For more information on how to play Lottery games responsibly, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.