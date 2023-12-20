Illinois Lottery players have a chance to become a multi-millionaire this holiday as the Powerball jackpot jumps to $572 million for tonight’s drawing.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to surpass the half a billion dollar mark in 2023.

No one has hit the jackpot since October 11, 2023 when a lucky ticket holder in Frazier Park, California claimed the second-biggest jackpot in lottery history – a mouth-watering $1.765 billion.

You could be next! With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store – or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. (CT)

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.