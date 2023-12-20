Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group

Powerball jackpot jumps to $572 million for tonight’s drawing

Illinois Lottery players have a chance to become a multi-millionaire this holiday as the Powerball jackpot jumps to $572 million for tonight’s drawing.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to surpass the half a billion dollar mark in 2023.

No one has hit the jackpot since October 11, 2023 when a lucky ticket holder in Frazier Park, California claimed the second-biggest jackpot in lottery history – a mouth-watering $1.765 billion. 

You could be next! With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store – or they can login to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.  Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. (CT)

About the Illinois Lottery:
Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top