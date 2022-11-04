Powerball Jackpot Increased to Staggering $1.6 Billion

The Powerball jackpot has been increased to a staggering $1.6 billion for Saturday night’s drawing.

This is a world record for the largest lottery jackpot of all time.

Illinois Players have been lining up around the block and jumping online to grab a ticket for Saturday night’s historic draw, while some players are already celebrating after winning big in Wednesday night’s draw.

Three players matched four numbers and the Powerball with Power Play to win $100,000 each, and nine local players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.

This is also a win for the retailers for selling the winning tickets, as the retailers will receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

More than 250,000 other prizes, ranging from $100,000 to $4, were won in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. (CT).

