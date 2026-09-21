Power and Demand

Black abolitionist and diplomat Frederick Douglass founded his own newspaper because no white press would print our truth. At Canandaigua, New York, in 1857, he set down the law governing every move we have made since. “Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Sept. 13 he wants a second term, and Chicagoans, social media and the operatives began arguing about February 2027 and what it all means. Let us not get ahead of ourselves.

First comes the Nov. 3 general election. Illinois chooses a Governor and a United States Senator: Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton against Republican Don Tracy, Gov. JB Pritzker against Darren Bailey. It picks every Illinois congressional seat, the legislature and the offices assessing your home. Washington cannot bully the Land of Lincoln. The states hold real and concentrated power now. Springfield writes the school formula, the tax code and the utility rules, and decides who among its huddled masses gets health care, shelter and food.

Let us also not forget, Douglass’ other reprimand: “Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them.”

Get that in your spirit.

In the 2023 runoff that made this mayor, the University of Illinois Chicago found 29 percent of registered Black voters voted, against 61.1 percent of white voters. Census estimates put Illinois at 14.5 percent Black, Cook County 22.8, Chicago 27.9. We are not the majority here, in this county, or this state. Democracy counts heads and voices. It does not weigh grievances or resolve them. Only self-determination and collective power can do that.

Do not be fooled. When we fight together, we can win some times, but when we fight one another we have the potential to lose it all, every time.

See what we have quietly submitted to: A public school district $732.5 million in the hole. Property taxes are up 133 percent in West Garfield Park, 99 in North Lawndale, 82 in Englewood, while white, wealthy Lincoln Park paid 5.9 percent more. Illinois logged 12,533 foreclosure filings from January through June, fifth highest rate nationally. Thirty-nine data centers in Illinois will be drinking our water and raising our light bills. Unemployment is at 23 percent in Englewood, 17.6 in Auburn Gresham, 16.7 in Chatham, 14.9 in South Shore, against 8 percent citywide. Four in five Black teenagers out of work. A nine-year life expectancy gap, 73 years for Black Chicagoans, 82 for white.

What have they done while we argue Democrat against Republican? On April 29 the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Louisiana v. Callais against a second majority-Black district. Justice Elena Kagan, dissenting: the ruling renders Section 2 “all but a dead letter.” That is the Voting Rights Act. Blood was spilled at Selma. President Donald Trump revoked Executive Order 11246 on Jan. 21, 2025, ending affirmative action duties for federal contractors since 1965. The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies counts 3.9 million Black households on SNAP, 11.3 million on Medicaid, absorbing cuts.

Some ask why vote when the ballot is stripped. The hands stripping it never miss an election. They vote. They litigate. They redraw the map. They win.

You do not catch hell as a South Sider or West Sider, a renter or homeowner, a friend of this mayor or his enemy. You catch hell for one reason, and so does the stranger beside you. Do not forget who you are while you learn who you may be in this orchestrated confusion.

Settle the quarrels. Register new voters. Vote Nov. 3. Hold those officials to account. Carry that discipline into February. Give no audience to the candidate who just discovered a “Black agenda” with no funding behind it. Give no ear to anyone who wants your vote but refuses your vision.

Power concedes nothing. Black Chicago, make the demand.