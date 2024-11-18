POW-MIA ceremony held honoring 80,000 plus missing soldiers

Father Micheal Pfleger speaking to Veterans (Photo by Chinta Strausberg)

In honor of Veterans Day, St. Sabina held a POW-MIA ceremony remembering the more than 80,000 missing U.S. soldiers. The ceremony was complete with the sacred and symbolic table set for one, illustrating a service member’s absence but signifying the resilience of those still awaiting their return.

The ceremony was headed by Rochelle Crump, president/founder of National Women Veterans United representing the U.S. Army Women’s Army Corps. On active duty during the 1971-1973 Vietnam era, Crump is a member of St. Sabina.

The ceremony, following the November 10, 2024, St. Sabina worship service, prominently displayed a single table that symbolizes the POWs or MIAs still missing. “We call them brothers,” said Crump.

“You may have noticed a small table in a place of honor. It is set for one. This table is our way of symbolizing the fact that members of our profession of arms are missing from our midst,” Crump explained.

“They are commonly called POWs or MIAs. We call them comrades. They are unable to be with us and so we remember them.”

Looking over at the table covered with a white tablecloth with several symbolic items, Crump said, “This table set for one is small, symbolizing the frailty of one prisoner alone against his oppressors. Remember them.

“The tablecloth is white, symbolizing the purity of their intentions to respond to their country’s call to arms. Remember them,” she said softly.

“The single red rose displayed in a vase reminds us of the families and loved ones of our comrades-in-arms who keep the faith awaiting their return. Remember them.

“The red ribbon tied so prominently on the vase is reminiscent of the red ribbon worn upon the lapel and breasts of thousands who bear witness to their unyielding determination to demand a proper accounting of our missing. Remember them.

“The candle is lit, symbolizing the upward reach of their unconquerable spirit. Remember them.

“A slice of lemon is on the bread plate to remind us of their bitter fate. Remember them.”

Referring to the salt placed on the bread plate, Crump explained that it is symbolic “of the families’ tears as they wait. Remember them.”

And of the inverted glass on the table, Crump said it is symbolic of why “they cannot toast with us. Remember them.”

The chair draped in a black and white covering that displays a POW-MIA sign, she said, reminds us “The chair is empty. They are not here. Remember them.”

“All of you who served with them and called them comrades, who depended upon their might and aid and relied upon them, for surely, they have not forsaken you, remember them until the day they come home. Remember them,” said Crump.

Speaking on behalf of the City of Chicago was Kevin Barszcz, director of Veterans Affairs who is a Navy veteran.

He told of how Chicago’s Veterans Affairs office was created by Mayor Harold Washington during his first term in office. He is the sixth Veterans Affairs director and said he is filling some big shoes, including those of Crump who once headed the Veterans affairs Department. She was the third Veterans Affairs director.

Father Pfleger called all veterans to the altar where he thanked them for their service.

Antonio Daggett, Ltc. Chaplain, retired, prayed at the end of the veterans being honored.