Post-election national town hall at Howard University – moderated by Dr. Julianne Malveaux and Roland Martin

Will the reactionary, racist, MAGA forces of the orange man aka Agent Orange triumph or will Black voters march on ballot boxes in massive numbers to rescue Democracy?

The impact of the critical mid-term elections on the state of Black America and the Pan African World will be the subject of a major post-election National Town Hall Meeting, Thursday, November 10th, 7:00 PM (Doors open at 6:00 PM), Cramton Auditorium at Howard University, moderated by Dr. Julianne Malveaux and Roland Martin.

You don’t want to miss this critical discussion about the future of Black people in America and the Pan African world!

A luta continua

Dr. Ron Daniels, President, IBW21

Attending in person

If you live in the greater D.C. area, plan to attend and spread the word to family and friends. It’s free and open to the public.

Cramton Auditorium Howard University

2455 6th St. NW. Washington, DC 20059

(7:00 PM – 9:30 PM/EST, Doors open at 6:00 PM)

Broadcast and Streaming Locations

The Town Hall Meeting will also be broadcast live on WPFW, 83.3 FM, D.C. and WBAI, 99. 5 FM, New York and streamed live on the IBW website at IBW21.org and on the Black Media Network at BlackWorldMedia.net.