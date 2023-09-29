Porter County gears up for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on October 1st

On Sunday, Oct. 1, Porter County residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. During the ceremony, walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.

This is the second of three Walk to End Alzheimer’s events in the region this year. The Lake County Walk was held on Sept. 10 in Highland. The LaPorte County Walk is set for Oct. 7 in Michigan City.

For more information and to register, visit act.alz.org/nwiwalk.

WHEN: Sunday, October 1, 2023

1 p.m. – Event opens

1:45 p.m. – Promise Garden ceremony begins

Walk to follow

WHERE: William E. Urschel Pavilion

63 Lafayette Street

Valparaiso, IN 46383

NEWS: The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s offers a great opportunity for media to report various Alzheimer’s-related storylines and the disease’s impact on local residents, including:

● The personal impact of Alzheimer’s on local families

● The challenges facing Alzheimer’s caregivers

● Inspiring personal stories on why individuals participate in Walk

Local experts from the Alzheimer’s Association can also address the following:

● State-specific Alzheimer’s statistics and disease impact on Hoosier families

● How the Association is supporting families and delivering services in the community

● How the Association is fighting for a different future by taking steps toward treatment