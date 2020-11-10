Popcorn World Marks One-year Anniversary in Gary Store

This time last year, things were just starting to get “popping” for Popcorn World owners LeBarron and Nina Burton. Since opening their new location in Gary on November 9, 2019, the support has been tremendous.

“Of all of the stores we’ve opened and closed over the years, we can truly say that the Gary location has been the most successful,” said LeBarron Burton, Sr.

Nina, who is a native of Gary, said it was always a dream to have a business in her hometown.

“Gary has shown us so much love, and we are both honored and proud to bring gourmet popcorn and exemplary customer service to everyone who comes through our doors or orders online.”

Located in the Fresh County Market Plaza near 24th and Garfield Streets, Popcorn world offers more than 250 flavors of hand-coated corn. In honor of their one-year anniversary, they are offering a special of “buy one 3 get one free” with the lowest priced item being free.

The Burtons are looking forward to the holiday season as popcorn tends to be a popular gift as well as guilty pleasure.

“Just imagine instead of giving the stand tin of carmel, cheddar and butter popcorn,” said LeBarron. “You can give dill pickle, cheesecake or even peach cobbler flavored popcorn. The choices are endless.”

For more information or to order from Popcorn World, visit www.doingtheworldaflavor.com.