POP and PATH celebrate safe schools week

The Gary Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Project Outreach and Prevention (POP), Positive Approach to Teen Health (PATH), and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) will in honor of National Safe Schools Week host a Gun Safety Rally including an All-Star basketball game with Project Swish from Chicago.

They will also be gathering 1,500 student leaders from Gary West Side, Merrillville, Hammond Central and East Chicago Central who have committed to attend this event. Many other students will also be encouraged to attend. Important to note is that there will be a Gun Turn-in Program organized in conjunction with Police Departments from Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago and Hammond. In addition to ridding our streets of deadly weapons, added incentives to do so will include raffles for premium seat Chicago Bulls tickets, $1,000 in cash, Business Gift Cards, Gas Cards, Grocery Cards, Restaurant Cards and other prizes.

They will have various motivational speakers who include Dr. Michael McGee founder of POP, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Agents, Anti-Bullying, and the founder of Swish who will keynote and present on the topics of mental health and violence prevention.

The public is asked to come out, support, help sponsor prizes and otherwise show support to help the organization help students and communities in Northwest Indiana.

As a part of the donation(s) a business gains the opportunity to be highlighted during the massive media blitz that consists of Print, Television, P.S.A’s on 106.3 FM, Gospel 102.3 and on Power 92.