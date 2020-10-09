Polls show Trump likely to lose presidential election

The battle remains close in flipping the Senate

Crusader Staff Report

President Donald Trump is likely to lose the race for the White House in November, but Democrats’ efforts to flip the Senate remains close, according to several polls from major news outlets and political organizations.

A New York Times/Siena poll shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden leading Trump by nine points in the General Election.

The New York Times poll also shows Biden leading in swing states by narrow margins. In 2016, Trump won swing states in his stunning victory against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. According to the Times’ polls, Biden leads his opponent by nine points in Michigan, seven points in Pennsylvania, and five points in Arizona. The polls also show Biden leading by three points in Florida, the biggest swing state in the electoral college. Throughout the campaign season, polls showed that the race for the White House in Florida was even.

The Times’ poll also shows Biden leading in Ohio, and Iowa by two points. In the Republican state of Georgia, Biden leads by just one point. No Democratic presidential candidate has won Georgia since President Bill Clinton in 1996.

The political website RealClearPolitics has similar results.

The website on Tuesday, October 7, has Biden in front with a 51.2 margin to Trump’s 42.2.

In the battleground states, Biden is leading by 49.2 to Trump’s 44.8. In Florida, the RealClearPolitics poll shows that Biden is leading by 3.5 points. In Pennsylvania, Biden is leading by 6.3 points. Biden is also ahead in the polls in Michigan and Wisconsin, leading by 6.3 and 6.2 points, respectively.

Polls came under scrutiny after Trump won in 2016.

Most polls predicted that Clinton would likely defeat Trump by large margins after a contentious campaign season.

But low turnout among Blacks and the rise of white angry, pro-Trump working class voters defied poll predictions. This time around, Blacks are flooding early voting lines across the country and Trump’s image remains in question among working class voters who have been impacted by the recession during the pandemic.

Polls also show that senior citizens and retirees have grown disillusioned with Trump during the pandemic.

According to RealClearPolitics, 53.4 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and 64.1 percent believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Polls also show the Democrats’ campaign to flip the U.S. Senate is also likely to succeed.

Currently Republicans outnumber Democrats in the Senate by 53 to 47. Democrats need to flip at least three Republican seats with a Democratic vice president to break a tie.

According to a New York Times/Sienas Poll, Democrats have a considerable lead against Republican incumbents in at least three Senate races.

They include Arizona, where Democratic candidate Mark Kelly leads Martha McSally by eight points. In Maine, Democratic candidate Sara Gideon leads Republican Susan Collins by five points. And in North Carolina, Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham leads Republican Thom Tills.

Those races remain close and will likely be decided by a large number of undecided voters.

With less than a month to go before the election, Trump is struggling to regain momentum in the presidential race after he and many White House staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

After issues of racial justice and questions about his taxes, Trump’s health problems have shifted the spotlight back on the coronavirus and renewed criticism of his lack of leadership during the pandemic.

This week, Trump announced that he will not address giving trillions of dollars in additional economic stimulus plans until after the election. The decision forced Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to delay her budget hearing, hoping to get relief aid from Washington.

Trump’s decision to delay aid talks also sent stocks plummeting on Wall Street and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticizing a president who is “unwilling to crush the virus.”

During his announcement, Trump said that he has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to “focus full time” on confirming Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, which Senate Republicans have pushed to do before the election amid several COVID-19 cases within their ranks.

On Wednesday after Crusader press time, Democratic Vice President Candidate Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence were scheduled to go head to head in a debate at the University of Utah. It was expected to be an intense, but more civil debate than the presidential debate that took place more than a week ago.