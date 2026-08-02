Poll says just 14 percent of Chicago voters want Mayor Johnson to run again

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to include Alexi Giannoulias entering the Chicago mayoral race.

With just six months until the Chicago mayoral election, a new poll says just 14 percent of voters want Mayor Brandon Johnson to run again.

According to the gold standard poll commissioned by the University of Chicago’s Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation, 13.6 percent of Chicagoans want Johnson to run again, and 58 percent say they’re not excited by another Johnson mayoral campaign.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who on Sunday, August 2, announced his campaign for mayor in Bronzeville, leads the poll with 52 percent of voters supporting him.

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who has declared a bid for mayor, followed close behind with 47% of voters enthusiastic about her candidacy.

A former Cook County commissioner, teacher and organizer with the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU), Johnson in the 2023 election, beat incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who broke many of her campaign promises before getting just a third of the Black vote in her reelection campaign. In the runoff, Johnson beat Paul Vallas, a school reformer running a law-and-order campaign. A Crusader analysis revealed Johnson in the runoff won 76 percent of the Black vote to Vallas’ 24 percent.

But throughout his first term, Johnson has drawn low approval ratings. In December, Johnson’s approval rating dropped to 23%, down from 25% in December.

In Chicago’s Black community, there’s lingering criticism that Johnson and the City Council provided nearly $640 million in city, state and federal funds to over 52,000 migrants while Black neighborhoods continue to suffer from poverty, unemployment and disinvestment. Many promises Johnson made during his mayoral campaign have gone unfulfilled.

In 2024, Johnson drew public outcry after proposing a $300 million property tax hike to plug the city’s budget. The next year, the City Council rejected Johnson budget proposal and passed their own after rejecting his proposed $200 head tax.

In Johnson’s first term as mayor, more red-light cameras were installed in Black neighborhoods, and eight Chicago police officers remained on the force despite their ties to right wing extremist groups the Oath Keepers and The Proud Boys.

Johnson recently proposed an overhaul to the city’s Residential Landlord and Tenant Ordinance, which has not been changed in three decades since 1986. But questions remain why the mayor’s proposed change come sooner, when notorious landlords like CKO Real Estate in 2023 and 2024 forced dozens of tenants in South Shore to live in slums with no water, heat and electricity while migrants were provided such essential services to help them start new lives in Chicago.

There were some positive things Johnson achieved in his freshman term.

Under his leadership, crime in Chicago declined to record levels. Johnson kept his campaign promise in eliminating ShotSpotter, the gun detection system that alerts Chicago police of gunfire in neighborhoods.

Concerned about civil rights violation and legal issues, Johnson rejected a proposed snap curfew ordinance in response to several teen takeovers downtown. Under Johnson’s leadership, thousands of teens in the city had summer jobs, and several affordable housing apartment complexes have been built. In 2025, Johnson reopened a former mental health clinic in Roseland, more than decade after it was closed by former Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The Chicago mayoral election is February 23, 2027.

Johnson has not announced whether he will seek reelection, but he reportedly had unnamed supporters start circulating his nominating petitions Tuesday July 28.

At least nine candidates have declared plans to run for mayor in 2027. Among the candidates is former Chicago Housing Authority head Matt Brewer, who grew up in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. An African American, he holds degrees from Stanford University, Yale Law School, and Harvard Business School. An attorney with the law firm Bartlit Beck, Brewer is a CHA Board member who once served as its CEO.

In a revealing interview with the Sun Times, Johnson driving his son to Eastern Illinois University and the $640 million migrant crisis that disappointed many voters in Chicago’s Black wards.

“I understand the frustration that Black people felt during that mission.” I do. I do,” Johnson said, pausing to gather himself. “Here’s what I understand: We don’t ask for much. We don’t. We just don’t want our schools to close. We want opportunities for paid jobs. … For Black Chicago in particular, it kind of felt [like] government was able to turn on resources in a moment’s notice — and our communities have been starved for decades.”

Johnson told the Sun Times he “made a commitment to respond to the most vulnerable” and delivered by moving 3,000 migrants off the floors of Chicago’s district police stations.

“I tried desperately to live in my values, even though it cost me politically. It did cost me,” he said, accusing the media of misreporting city spending without acknowledging that state funding used to put migrants in hotels was withdrawn when it “got too expensive.”

The newspaper, citing anonymous sources, said Johnson’s own polling shows his public approval rating among Black voters plunged to 28% in early 2024. It now stands somewhere between 48% and 52% in those same polls.

Giannoulias, 50, who is running for a second term as secretary of state in November, is also in the race to be Chicago’s 58th mayor.

Giannoulias announced his campaign at the Bronzeville headquarters of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134, signaling he had the enthusiastic support of the city’s trade unions, none of which supported Johnson during the last mayoral election.

In his speech, Giannoulias promised to bring a new kind of leadership to City Hall, vowing repeatedly not to “divide Chicagoans.”

“Chicagoans don’t expect perfection, but they do expect leadership that listens, that rolls up its sleeves to work hard, and that loves this city as much as they do,” Giannoulias said, promising to lead a “government that delivers, government that demands better, and that gets things done.”