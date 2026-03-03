Political newcomer’s $73K donation from CTU raises concerns

Shantel Franklin’s candidacy draws scrutiny over large union contributions

It started out as an ordinary political forum for candidates seeking to replace State Representative La Shawn Ford in the 8th District in the Illinois House.

Seated in the conference room at Black newspaper Chicago News Weekly on February 24 were candidates Shantel Franklin, LaTonya Mitts and Pastor John Harrell.

The candidates were peppered with questions from journalists representing Chicago’s Black Press, including the Chicago Crusader.

For more than two hours, candidates touted their qualifications and plans to build on Ford’s contributions after he has served nearly 20 years in a district that includes parts of Chicago’s Austin neighborhood and the municipalities of Oak Park, Berwyn, Broadview, Cicero, Forest Park, La Grange, Hodgkins and Westchester.

The candidates talked about improving education, reducing property taxes and stimulating economic development in Austin after decades of urban blight, disinvestment and unemployment.

Near the end of the political forum, the focus turned to Franklin, a 31-year-old political newcomer who has never held public office yet has received large campaign donations from major unions, including a $72,500 contribution from the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU).

With the Democratic Primary on March 17 approaching, unions are also donating campaign cash to other candidates in the 8th District, but the largest donations have gone to Franklin, raising concerns that she could be influenced by union interests rather than voters.

Raised on Chicago’s West Side, Franklin earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public affairs from Indiana University.

For the past six years, Franklin has worked as a legislative liaison in community outreach in Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office. She describes herself as a “policy-trained leader” who attended eight different public schools while growing up on the West Side.

Franklin’s opponents and critics say she is not fit to represent the district because she is too politically connected and too close to the large unions that have endorsed her.

In addition to Raoul, State Representatives Justin Slaughter, Maurice West, Nick Smith and Will Davis have endorsed Franklin. Mayors and village presidents from La Grange, La Grange Park and Hodgkins have also endorsed Franklin.

As a political candidate who has never held public office, Franklin has critics and opponents concerned about her campaign donations from large unions.

A Chicago Crusader analysis of election funding shows Franklin received a $72,500 donation from the CTU and two $30,000 donations from Kwame Raoul and the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

Campaign records also show Franklin received a $10,000 donation from the Realtors Political Action Committee. She received $5,000 from a local union and numerous private donations, including one from Cook County Commissioner Larry Rogers Jr.

CTU donations to political candidates in local and state offices have been a concern in recent years.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, who has been criticized for being influenced by the CTU on issues involving Chicago Public Schools, received nearly $2.5 million from the CTU while a candidate for mayor and Cook County Commissioner.

Franklin’s $72,500 campaign donation from the CTU on February 5 is among the largest in recent memory. Campaign records also show the CTU gave the same amount to Miguel Del Valle Para El Pueblo, running for State Representative in the 40th District in the Illinois House.

Questions remain about why the CTU is backing Franklin’s campaign and that of Para El Pueblo with such large contributions. In 2022, the CTU gave Ford $12,500.

During the political forum, a Crusader journalist asked Franklin how she was able to secure the large CTU donation and whether she could serve the interests of voters if she replaces Ford.

Franklin said the CTU has an endorsement process that includes a questionnaire and interview.

“They ask you about policy, they ask you about your experiences, they ask you about your plan of winning.

“And that’s why some of these organizations exist…is to help elect quality candidates. I went through the endorsement process just like everyone else in my race, and I was able to win the endorsement.”

LaTonya Mitts said during her interview that CTU executives asked if her mother was involved in her political race to replace Ford. Mitts’ mother is 37th Ward Alderman Emma Mitts.

“They attacked me there,” Mitts said. “They [asked questions] that had nothing to do with me being a candidate.”

Harrell told the Crusader he declined the CTU’s interview offer.

“I don’t think I’m their candidate. They had an issue with me because I did not support Brandon Johnson when he ran for mayor. He didn’t ask for my endorsement, and I’m not going to give anyone my blind loyalty.

“I’m in this race because there’s always this political entitlement going on among the status quo. I’m tired of that.”

Overall, Franklin has raised more than $189,000 in campaign donations. The candidate who comes closest to that amount is Harrell, who has raised more than $118,000.

Harrell’s largest donor is himself. From his personal savings, Harrell has given his campaign $44,000.

He has, however, received $30,000 from SEIU Local 73, which represents about 37,000 members in public service positions.

Harrell is pastor of New Hope Baptist Church. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Midwest Theological Institute.

He has served with the Operation Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Westside NAACP and the Congressman Danny K. Davis Task Force on Economic Development as co-chairman. He also serves on the board of Loretto Hospital.

Harrell has been endorsed by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, State Senator Willie Preston, State Representatives Kimberly Lightford, Monica Gordon and La Keisha Collins; Cook County Commissioners Michael Scott Jr., Bill Lowry and Frank Aguilar; and Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.

Six aldermen have endorsed Harrell. They include Pat Dowell (3rd), William Hall (6th), Stephanie Coleman (16th), David Moore (17th), Derrick Curtis (18th) and Monique Scott (24th).

Mitts has raised nearly $40,000. Her largest donor is LIUNA Chicago Laborers, campaign records show.

Mitts has received endorsements from several unions, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and former Secretary of State Jesse White.

Ford has not endorsed any candidates seeking to replace him.

Jill Bush, a fourth candidate who did not participate in Tuesday’s forum, has raised nearly $31,000, but nearly $20,000 of that total is self-funded.

Other than herself, Bush’s largest donors are 29th Ward Alderman Chris Taliaferro and several private individuals, public records show. She has been endorsed by Alderman Chris Taliaferro.