Political Apocalypse in America

One of the most important American presidential elections in recent history is just around the corner. We will soon know whether or not the American democratic experiment will continue or that we devolve into a dystopian nightmare. A lot is at stake, and the obstacles to a clean and fair election seem remote. Disinformation is being spread to such an extent that it is hard to tell what is actually truth or falsehood.

Donald Trump, who was the 45th president of the United States, is back at his habits. He is by far one of the most enigmatic, corrupt, and mean-spirited presidential candidates in American history. He lies continually; one of the biggest ones is his assertion that he has done more for African Americans than any other president since Abraham Lincoln!

Trump’s appeal is extremely perplexing; how is it that someone whose character is in the gutter and who trashes the U.S. and all of his opponents can garner incredible enthusiasm among so many people. He has declared that if he is elected, he will deport millions of immigrants on the first day and will work to imprison people who politically opposed him.

Trump seems very unhinged. He behaves as a poster child for incivility, calling people names and insulting them in other ways. His campaign is so dark and angry that he seems to be a candidate from Hell.

On the other hand, Vice President Kamala Harris, his very capable opponent, has run an exemplary campaign, yet she gets a lot of flak! She is the victim of huge double standards. Essentially, her campaign is like sunshine when compared to the darkness apparent in Trump’s vile campaign, yet she is continually held to a higher standard. She only had several months to campaign once the Democrats forced an aging Joe Biden out of the picture, and her campaign is considered to be one of the best in the history of the U.S. She hit the ground running and has raised an incredible amount of money.

Kamala has participated in interviews that Donald Trump has refused, yet some observers criticized her for what they feel were inadequate answers to questions. Trump gets a pass on outrageous bad behavior on the stump, but Kamala is expected to be a perfect superwoman.

Trump’s former colleagues are saying that he is unfit to be president. Remember, he is the one who tried to overturn a fair election, and who has declared a fondness for Adolph Hitler’s strategies. He is definitely a wannabe dictator.

Trump‘s followers still swear that the last election was stolen from him. Today, he is sowing the seeds of discord in anticipation of upcoming election results. There are already murmurings that democrats are in the process of attempting to steal the election, even though there is zero evidence connected to this assertion.

A lot more could be said about how toxic Donald Trump is and how unfairly Kamala Harris is being treated. Trump has become the poster boy for spreading hatred, and his machinations have been imbibed by a disaffected population to such an extent that many people are becoming openly mean. Civility is shrinking as a result of behavior in “Trumpville.”

Ultimately, what we are witnessing is a giant schism that has appeared in America, which can be seen as a skirmish between the forces of darkness and the forces of light. According to recent polls, this phenomenon is manifesting as one-half of the country supporting Kamala Harris and the other half supporting Donald Trump; at press time they are in a dead heat.

Ultimately, it boils down to this: Donald Trump, with his Hitler-esque behavior, wants to take America back to when white supremacy reigned. Conversely, Kamala Harris wants to take us forward into freedom and a better America for everyone. This, in essence is a WAR, a political Apocalypse! Hopefully, people will come to their senses and make the right decisions at the ballot box. This means choosing the light of love over toxic darkness. Black people, in particular, should embrace the light, because Trump’s vision of a retrograde America does not bode well for them (us!). Aluta Continua.