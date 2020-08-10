Police shooting in Englewood leads to night of clashes and night of widespread property throughout the Loop

Patrick Forrest

A person was shot multiple times by multiple officers in the 5700 block of S. Racine in the Englewood neighborhood. Police were responding to a call of an individual with a gun.

Police arrived and attempted to confront the yet to be identified male who matched the description given according to police. Officers also claim that he fired shots first.

The person was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where his condition is unknown while three officers, who were not hurt, were transported to a nearby hospital for observation.

An investigation into the specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. But initial reports on social media indicated that as many as 15 shots were fired and the victim was 15 years old, though those facts are being disputed by police.

“Just to clear up confusion – late teens early, 20s,” said Chicago Police Deputy Chief Yolanda Talley. “Just misinformation all around. No one was concerned about the condition of the young man.”

An individual claiming to be the brother of the young man shot by police, shared his story of exactly what happened that led to the incident. 19-year-old Earl Allen said he and his 20-year-old brother at Moran Park, at the intersection of 57th Street and Racine when they got into an altercation which led someone to contact police.

After the group departed, Allen said he and his brother returned to 56th and Aberdeen where they live. That is when he says he heard nearly 10 gunshots fired.

“I’m hearing it. I’m like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no. They’re shooting. I hope they ain’t just shoot my brother,’” said Allen.

Allen also denies reports that his brother had a gun or was responsible for firing at police officers, as was reported by officers on the scene. There was no body camera footage available to cooperate either side according to statements made by Talley on the scene.

The shooting comes the day after a celebration by Residents Association of Greater Englewood who attempted to transform a high crime corner just over a mile away on Halsted.

“This is a symbolic corner. We know that 16 people lost their lives here. This area is a known hotspot on 66th and Halsted,” R.A.G.E. president and co-founder Asiaha Butler said. “Actually there was a shooting yesterday. So we just want to change the vibe, change the energy a little bit, and celebrate life, and love, and art, and everything else.”

The group joined with community members to give away face mask and cleaning supplies and allowing for face mask painting, ceramic sculpting and the filling of pot holes.

The involved officers will be transferred to administrative duties for 30 days while the investigation by COPA takes place.

Following the shooting, community members took to the streets in a large scale standoff with police. Dozens of Chicago Police officers took to the streets in an attempt to control a crowd that grew as the afternoon went on.

“We did have an officer who was Maced by someone in the crowd. We do have an officer who sustained a shoulder injury. One of our vehicles, the windows were shattered by a brick,” Talley said. “Very hostile.”

Community activists on the scene shared a different story than police, Joseph Williams described the officers as abrasive and claimed that activists had to calm the situation down.

“I watched a police officer grab a young man and pull him in with his shirt and beat him up and kick him in the face. They left his blood on the ground,” said Williams. “I watched the police whip another young man, throw him in the back of the car and drive off with him.”

The case is the latest in a string of clashes between community members and police, as calls for improved police tactics grow alongside additional movements for funding to be stripped and given to community programs in neighborhoods like Englewood.

“It’s disturbing to me because when will police ever practice community engagement?” Williams said. “When will they practice anything that deals with mediating conflict?”

Two additional arrests were made in the resulting clash following the shooting.

Following the shooting incident and standoff Sunday evening, reports began to appear of looting at 87th and Dan Ryan with a caravan of cars beginning to move north towards the loop.

Overnight large scale damage spread through downtown stores like Nordstrom, Gucci, Timberland, TJ Maxx, Macy’s, Walgreens inside of the Wrigley Building, Best Buy and even 7-Eleven.

The damage had many officials remembering events in late June when commercial property damage left many community stores and pharmacies closed for weeks.

“These same stores that were hit last night were hit previously, not just by looting but by closures related to COVID-19,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a Monday news conference. “Stores that were targeted were more than just large chain stores. There are small businesses and restaurants representing our city’s jobs and livelihoods, all of which were in the process of recovering or on the verge of recovering.”

Police Superintendent David Brown called on State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office for assistance in making sure that the more than 100 people arrested Sunday were prosecuted and not allowed to go free.

“These people need to be held accountable and not cycled through the system,” Lightfoot said.

The statement was in response to a policy put forward by Foxx’s office in 2016 that raised the bar for felony shoplifting from $300 of merchandise to $1000.

“The move clarifies guidelines for how felony retail theft cases will be handled to ensure consistency in charging and to prioritize limited resources,” Foxx’s office said in a statement in 2016 announcing the change. “Prosecutors will retain the discretion to review cases and take appropriate action on a case by case basis.”

Brown also announced that a new team of investigators would be formed and tasked with searching through videos taken downtown in an attempt to find those responsible for Sunday night’s damage.

“Criminals took to the streets with confidence that there would be no consequences for their actions and I, for one, refuse to allow these cowardly acts to hold our city hostage,” Brown said. “CPD will not stand by as our beautiful downtown becomes someplace that people fear.”