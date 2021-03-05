Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl from Thornton Township

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Thornton Township.

Amani Jackson, 14, was last seen leaving her residence in the 15000 block of Chappel Avenue in Thornton Township on Wednesday, March 3 at approximately 2:45 p.m. and has not returned.

Jackson is described as 5’4, approximately 145 lbs., with black hair in braids that extend to her waist, brown eyes and light complexion.

She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a “Champion” logo, black jeans and black Nike slides/flip flops.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cook County Sheriff’s Department at 708-865-4896.