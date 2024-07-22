Police Chief Cannon, Rep. Mrvan announce $246K for Gary Police

On Monday, July 15, Congressman Frank Mrvan (IN-01) and Chief Derrick Cannon held a press conference at the Gary Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center to announce that GPD will receive $264,000 in Community Project Funding.

The funding will allow for the acquisition of stationery and mobile License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras. These LPR cameras will be used to continue the modernization of the Gary Police Department’s policing tactics and enhance public safety.

Ellis Dumas, Chief of Staff for Mayor Eddie Melton’s office, spoke on behalf of Mayor Melton, who could not attend the press conference.

“The news we’re sharing today shows that Gary is making additional investments in modern technology that will allow us to keep our streets safer. We know that safety is truly about community well-being. Our residents deserve safe neighborhoods where they can grow, raise families, and build their dreams without fear.

“Today, I want to commend the brave men and women of the Gary Police Department who put their lives on the line daily to protect our community. We know that each day you put other’s safety above your own, and that you are often faced with challenging situations that most of us cannot imagine. We thank you and appreciate your service,” said Dumas.

Congressman Mrvan expressed his gratitude to both Mayor Melton and the Gary Police Department. “Thank you to Mayor Melton and all of the leaders with the Gary Police Department for your collaborative efforts to successfully secure this vital funding to support our dedicated law enforcement officers,” Mrvan stated. “I look forward to continuing to work to ensure that all of our first responders have the equipment and technology they need to perform their duties to the best of their abilities and keep our communities safe.”