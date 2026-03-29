Poison, Displacement and Surveillance: Southeast Side Demands Answers on Quantum Campus

On the evening of March 18, 2025, several dozen residents packed the auditorium at Bowen High School, 2710 E. 89th St., demanding answers about the $9 billion Quantum Campus rising yards from their homes on the old U.S. Steel South Works site.

A woman in the audience cut to the heart of it. “How are you going to deal with the contaminated land?” she asked.

Tom Anderson, the city’s director of economic development, was running the meeting. His answer confirmed what the community had long feared. “It’s important that there’s an NFR, a No Further Remediation letter, for the site that gives us confidence about the buildability of the site,” Anderson told those assembled, according to CBS2. “But I recognize that doesn’t provide safety for the community, and that doesn’t assure that there is absolutely no contamination.”

The Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP) sits on land the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency designated as part of a Superfund cluster in 2010. The state has committed more than $700 million in public funds to build the Quantum Campus there. According to neighborhood watchdog groups, no health impact assessment has been conducted. No Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) has been signed, yet construction has already begun.

IQMP officials pushed back when the Crusader characterized the project as a data center in last week’s report, insisting it is a quantum research park.Related Midwest, the 440-acre site’s master developer, tells a different story. Its subsidiary, Related Digital, plans to build a large-scale commercial data center on Parcel B, the largest remaining parcel on the property. In addition to the supercomputer, and other businesses, the U.S. Department of War will also be a tenant.

The Crusader contacted Related Midwest about Related Digital’s data center plans, among additional questions about environmental impact studies and allegations from local residents about being kept in the dark on the project’s origins. No response was received by deadline.

However, the energy demands may signal what kind of facility this is. Sanya Bhartiya, environmental justice organizer with Southside Together, told the Crusader: “This facility is going to require enough energy to power over 200,000 homes, or a third of a nuclear power plant. Which, to put that in perspective, that is the number of houses from Bronzeville to South Chicago,” she said.

Adding, ‘These demands will drive up utility bills for residents who were never asked whether they wanted this campus. IQMP’s assurances about clean cryogenic cooling cover PsiQuantum only. They say nothing about Related Digital or the other technology tenants sharing a campus with a military research agency,” Bhartiya said.

Rendering of Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park. (Image provided)

‘Another Attack on the Community’

Several Southeast Side residents, community leaders and environmental justice advocates told the Crusader the community’s questions have gone unanswered since July 2024, when Gov. JB Pritzker announced the project without consulting a single Southeast Side community organization first.

“Why is $9 billion being spent on a quantum computing facility in a neighborhood that needs a grocery store and a pharmacy?” Bhartiya asked. “It’s clear there’s a plan for the South Side of Chicago and Black residents are not part of that plan. This quantum facility is being branded as if it’s finally having investment in the community. When in reality, what it is, is another attack on the community.”

“Related Midwest (The developer) is a slum lord,” Bhartiya alleged. “Related Midwest does not treat their tenants well for the housing that they develop and own. Related Midwest is deeply involved in the gentrification of the South Side of Chicago.”

Displacement is already underway. Real estate investors have been calling homeowners across Woodlawn, South Chicago, South Shore and the East Side. Southside Together said residents at a senior living center on 92nd and Burley had already sold their homes after receiving solicitation calls. Southside Together gathered more than 300 signatures for a nonbinding ballot referendum on the project. The developers paid lawyers to remove it from the March 2026 primary ballot, only the third such challenge since 1980. “That, to me, is the most stark example of how the developers do not care about community voice at all,” she told the Crusader.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and both aldermen, Greg Mitchell of the 7th Ward and Peter Chico of the 10th Ward, were invited to a community meeting that drew more than 300 residents. None attended, according to Southeast Side organizers. The Crusader contacted Ald. Mitchell for comment, but no response was received by deadline.

Moises Moreno, organizing director for the Alliance of the Southeast (ASE), told the Crusader the community learned about the quantum project in late 2024 through a trade publication and soon after learned after the fact that a groundbreaking event had occurred. “The governor came in. They didn’t invite community. They just came in and made the big announcement,” he said.

“Those meetings were shows,” Moreno said of the city’s public sessions. “A lot of slides. A lot of inaccuracies. Like, you can get a job (at the Quantum Park) with a high school diploma. A career in quantum mechanics. Let’s get a college degree for that.” He said the coalition formed to protect the Southeast region of the city sprang into action and began organizing town hall meetings and workshops to get input from residents, business owners and others on the project.

After residents rebelled at the Bowen meeting, Moreno said, the city stopped holding public meetings. “Since then, they have not held one city meeting. I kid you not. Ald. Chico canceled on the coalition four times after receiving the CBA. We want something in writing. We don’t want just promises,” Moreno told the Crusader.

Five Hot Zones. One Next to an Elementary School

Community organizations have been monitoring construction since fall 2025 and reporting findings to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA). “We are reporting to them the dust incidents that are happening,” Moreno said. “They’re removing this toxic soil and they’re not doing it properly. We have watchers out there. Even the (construction) workers that are there are not properly masked.”

A. Anne Holcomb, co-chair of Environment, Transportation, Health and Open Space of South Shore (ETHOS) and a 15-year South Shore resident, confirmed two documented events. “We’ve had two fugitive dust events. That’s where there is visible dust, clouds of toxic dust in the air. They are documented. The dates of those events are 10/25/25 and 1/13/26. We have photographs.”

ETHOS commissioned independent soil testing. According to their findings, every sample came back hazardous to human health. Some were classified extremely hazardous. The 5,000-page remediation report commissioned by the developer identified five Hot Zones requiring cleanup. Three are in the PsiQuantum parcel. Hot Zone One is kitty-corner to New Sullivan Elementary School. ETHOS believes there is a sixth Hot Zone not in the report.

“Even the parts that are not hot zones are still toxic,” Holcomb told the Crusader. “It’s still got arsenic and mercury and lead. It’s still bad.”

Holcomb also said that a previous developer, Emerald Living, pulled out after soil testing showed the ground was too toxic to build homes and was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement to exit the purchase agreement. A legal assistant at the company told Holcomb at a coalition meeting: “There’s going to be other developers coming. You need to find out what’s in the ground. It’s bad stuff.”

A spokesperson for Emerald Living could not be reached for comment. IQMP would not comment on environmental studies, nor would they confirm if the developer or its investors completed a comprehensive environmental assessment before breaking ground.

Isabela Jaimes, Illinois state program coordinator for GreenLatinos, told the Crusader that non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) are standard industry practice. “A lot of these facilities throughout our state, as well as the nation, kind of just tend to pop up without any notice, without any public comment, without any proper communication to the community,” she said. “And that’s usually because they enter into non-disclosure agreements either with the municipality, or there are sometimes absolutely no requirements based on the type of facility.”

The Military in the Backyard

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is a named anchor partner of the IQMP, operating the Illinois-DARPA Quantum Proving Ground on campus under a $1 million-per-year staffing contract, backed by $140 million in state matching funds. DARPA is the research and development arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, now called the Department of War. Its stated mission is to create and prevent technological surprise for national security.

According to federal websites, its portfolio includes stealth weapons, autonomous surveillance, classified cyber operations and biosurveillance programs. After Sept. 11, 2001, DARPA launched domestic surveillance programs. Congress later shut down the programs over privacy concerns. Its fiscal year 2024 budget was $4.1 billion.

On the other hand, quantum computing’s most proven application is encrypting and decrypting data. A defense agency specializing in breaking encryption is anchored to a campus where a commercial data center is being built, on contaminated ground, in a Black and brown community that is sensitive to historical government surveillance and overpolicing.

“The Department of Defense is involved in this project. There’s an Israeli (research) company involved,” Bhartiya told the Crusader. “The only proven application of quantum computing is encrypting and decrypting data, and with so much military backing behind it, I’m deeply concerned about the implications for a Black and brown community, let alone the fact that a military research facility is going to increase police in the community and block access to the parks right next to it.”

Brian Gladstein, executive director of Friends of the Parks, told the Crusader his organization has seen a rise in surveillance cameras on park district lands near the site. “Are there going to be cameras all around the (new Advocate Trinity) hospital? What is the surveillance? We’re supposed to have open and clear and free lakefront,” he said. Friends of the Parks is demanding a prohibition on surveillance infrastructure and a $50 million community fund for green space, half a percent of the $9 billion project. Related Midwest committed $10 million to a park project near downtown. The Southeast Side is asking for five times that.

He said Friends of the Parks is part of the coalition demanding a CBA; it has taken a neutral position on the quantum park.

What the Record Shows

The Crusader reached out to IQMP to get answers to residents’ concerns and to clear up any misinformation that may be circulating. No recorded interview was granted with officials. However, a spokesperson responded in writing to a few: Water comes from the city municipal system; cryogenic cooling uses only helium and nitrogen; the site is in a voluntary IEPA remediation program; and 50-plus public meetings have been held, the response noted. “Unlike the steel mills of the past,” the spokesperson wrote, “IQMP facilities will not pollute the air, water, or soil.”

Environmentalists believe otherwise. “Related Digital is building a commercial data center on Parcel B right now. IQMP’s assurances cover PsiQuantum only,” Holcomb said. “ETHOS’s independent testing found hazardous and extremely hazardous soil. Two documented fugitive dust events occurred during construction. The IQMP statement did not address DARPA’s surveillance role, the CBA, the dust events, or Related Digital, which is in fact a data center.”

“There are deep concerns about the water that they have never fully addressed,” Bhartiya added.

GreenLatinos also raised what the statement left unanswered: closed-loop systems require additives to be flushed every five to 10 years. “What is going to happen with the water at that point?” Jaimes said. That question connects to what Dr. Sharon Waller documented in last week’s report: Illinois has no adequate regulations governing water usage and recycling for large-scale data centers.

“Our legislators and government have made it easy for data centers to come into the state, and that’s made it easy for them to do so in Black and brown communities, where it’s typically cheaper,” Jaimes said. “Illinoisans, both in ComEd and Ameren territories, just last summer saw 50 percent increases to their bills in the blink of an eye.”

GreenLatinos is backing the Illinois POWER Act, House Bill 5513 and Senate Bill 1640, introduced in February 2026. It would mandate CBAs in environmental justice communities, prohibit NDAs that block community notification, require cumulative impacts assessments before breaking ground in overburdened communities, and close the loophole that lets diesel backup generators run up to 24 hours without EPA oversight. Those generators emit particulate matter linked to asthma and heart disease. The Southeast Side carries some of the city’s highest pediatric asthma rates. The POWER Act remains in committee. The session adjourns May 31.

A Year Later, a Statewide Uprising

Commonwealth Edison has received more than 75 applications for data center projects totaling more than 28 gigawatts of combined electrical load. Illinois has 244 operating data centers and 22 more planned. State regulators have warned of chronic grid shortages as early as 2029, driven in significant part by data center demand.

On March 19, 2026, the Joliet City Council voted 8-1 to approve a $20 billion, 795-acre campus projected to consume 1.8 gigawatts of power, enough for every household in Chicago. “Jobs come and go,” one resident told ABC7, “but our health and environment does not come back.” On March 23, hundreds packed the BOS Center in Springfield for the Sangamon County Board vote on a proposed $500 million CyrusOne data center, the first in central Illinois. The board voted 15-13 to table it. “There are still unanswered questions. Tonight is simply a self-imposed deadline,” a resident said, according to the State Journal-Register. The board could revisit the matter April 7.

Logan County passed a 60-day moratorium. Pekin and Naperville both rejected proposals. Aurora passed the state’s strictest data center regulations on March 25, capping nighttime noise at 46 decibels and requiring generators and chillers to sit 1,500 feet from homes. Aurora Mayor John Laesch called on Springfield: “It’s time for the State of Illinois to follow suit and pass the Illinois POWER Act.”

In Chicago’s South Loop, HydraVault is under construction at South Wabash and East 25th Street in the 3rd Ward, approved through a zoning change designated a “minor change” requiring no public hearing, according to an NBC5 and DePaul University investigation published this week.

Back in Illinois, advocates and residents concerned about environmental harms, being priced out of their homes, government surveillance and spikes in utility bills say they will continue to organize and put pressure on state and city officials to take action on behalf of its citizens. A series of meetings are planned.

Southside Together meets April 9 at Russell Square Park Field House from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and April 18 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at South Shore Library. The Coalition for Southworks CBA holds virtual meetings every two weeks and ETHOS hosts monthly community meetings at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church at 7262 S. Coles Avenue.

Holcomb, three blocks from the quantum site, left no room for misunderstanding. “The first community benefit we need,” she told the Crusader, “is not to be poisoned.”