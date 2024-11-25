Poem Written by West Side Leadership Academy Alum Premiered in Playfest

Alissa Washington (left) and McKenya Dilworth-Smith (right)

Poetry written by Pathways to College Scholar Alissa Washington was featured in the Bishop Boswell Playfest 2024. She will receive a royalty for her work.

The selection was published in the 2023 edition of Scholar Voices, the Pathways to College annual literary magazine, which gives all Scholars the opportunity to have original works of art and writing published nationally.

Washington, author of “Alissa Marie,” is a 2024 graduate of West Side Leadership Academy in Gary, Indiana. She is a member of the National Guard, which will fund her college dreams.

Reflecting on the Playfest experience, Washington shared that watching someone dance to her poem made her feel inspired and proud, knowing that her words had come to life on stage. (A video of the “Alissa Marie” performance is included in the online News post: https://pathwaystocollege.org/posts/news/poetry-written-by-pathways-to-college-scholars-premiered-in-playfest/.)

Before joining Pathways to College, Washington says she never saw higher education as an attainable goal. Through Pathways, she discovered a deep passion for philosophy and is now set to become a first-generation college student.

McKenya Dilworth-Smith produced the Bishop Boswell Playfest through the Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, where she serves as executive director. Dilworth-Smith is also a Pathways teacher focusing on bilingualism at Aspire Charter Academy.

The Playfest performers dramatized the Scholars’ work as part of the celebration of excerpted plays. In its 15th year, the 2024 Playfest focused on the themes of family, history, loss, and love. The Playfest is a platform for novice and emerging playwrights of color and diverse perspectives, writers, and poets to showcase works in progress. Youth and community members come together to stage scenes from various diverse and ethnic backgrounds.

Held in the Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest on November 9, the Playfest was produced by J & M Excursions LLC.

