PNW students benefiting from $3.8 million in relief funds

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is moving quickly to disburse $3.8 million in newly released federal funds related to pandemic relief directly to its students with financial need.

PNW will have distributed nearly $8.9 million in emergency funding directly to students over the past year. Although federal guidelines require universities to provide 50 percent of the emergency funding to students, Purdue Northwest decided to award 87 percent of all funds available to the university directly to students with financial need.

The current funds are available through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERF II), authorized by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSAA). PNW domestic students enrolled for the spring 2021 semester who are eligible for the federal Pell Grant, and those who have a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file, will receive awards. Furthermore, all PNW domestic students enrolled for the spring semester may apply for emergency funding of up to $3,000 through a form on the PNW website, www.pnw.edu/heerf.

“PNW is continually focused on helping our students earn their degrees, and we are driving these newly available resources directly to students who need it most,” said Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas L. Keon. “This extraordinary past year has brought out the greatest strengths of PNW’s students – determination, grit and innovation to face any challenge. We will do all we can to support them.”

This is the second time in a year PNW has facilitated the distribution of federal funds to students facing increased financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During 2020, PNW disbursed approximately $5.1 million in federal CAREs Act Emergency Funding to students. HEERF II and the CAREs Act were authorized by Congress and distributed through the U.S. Department of Education to help students recover expenses incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, PNW last year funded and distributed more than $50,000 in scholarships for tuition relief. The university also raised more than $42,000 through its We Care campaigns to assist students through the unique circumstances of the pandemic, designating those gifts to the PNW Dean of Students Emergency Fund. PNW anticipates additional funds authorized by the federal stimulus bill may be released soon, and will work to promptly disburse its share to students with financial need.

“The reality is that most of our students attending PNW require some form of financial assistance. Beyond tuition, students have costs for books, technology and their day-to-day expenses like housing, groceries and health care,” stated Yohlunda Mosley, vice chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. “We know that the pandemic has challenged students financially over the last year and while the federal programs will not address all of their needs, they will provide some much appreciated relief.”

Purdue Northwest students should go to www.pnw.edu/heerf to learn more about their eligibility to receive assistance from the HEERF II funding.

Anyone who wishes to support PNW students is asked to visit www.pnw.edu/giving and select Dean of Students Emergency Fund.