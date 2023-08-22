Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) distributes school supplies to community

Photo caption: COMMUNITY MEMBERS GATHER in the 173rd Street parking lot at the main Hammond campus to receieve school supplies. 

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) distributed backpacks and other school supplies in early August to families in need.

PNW hosted two “Roaring Back to School” community backpack giveaways at its campuses for area families. Approximately 1,300 people benefitted from the events by receiving backpacks, notebooks, folders, writing utensils and more.

Beyond providing high-quality college education, PNW strives to serve its neighboring communities through various outreach initiatives. As a metropolitan university, PNW employees seek ways to make an impact, deliver positive outcomes and support Northwest Indiana.

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
